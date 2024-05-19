Saweetie Tears Up Recalling Her Come-Up Before Making It In Hip-Hop: Watch

Almost every person on the planet knows that making it in the music industry is slim to none. However, if you look a certain way, some people are automatically going to assume that were set up for success. It seems that stigma gets placed on women especially from trolls and haters online. Unfortunately, the saying "sex sells" is quite accurate, at least in the United States. It is probably safe to assume that Saweetie puts up with people coming after her throughout her now established career.

But those rumors should be shut down now, especially after Saweetie got real about her come-up. The hitmaker joined the Brown Bag Mornings show on Power 106 to discuss her rough situation. In the first clip below (second slide), Host Letty Peniche gave credence to Saweetie's struggles, mentioning how she was living out of her car. The callback to those times got Saweetie pretty emotional.

Saweetie Has Certainly Come A Long Way

The "NANi" creator admitted that she was too prideful to tell her loved ones her couch-to-couch living scenario. Her friends were more than accommodating, offering her to live with them. However, she did not want to be a burden. Saweetie was able to make light during the interview saying that when it was time to party with them, she did not have to go home. Eventually, she built up enough money to rent a room and that is roughly the time she began to write "ICY GIRL." On it she raps, "Looking in the mirror, I thank God for what I'm 'bout to be." Saweetie told the interviewers that lyric made it in the song because she was uncomfortable lying about where she was in life. "I can't even pop s***," she said. Now, she can and we are so proud of her for coming so far!

