Saweetie's New Single "NANi" Is Here And Yes, It Slaps

Saweetie has had a tough few years. The rapper was dragged for selling a startling low number of her debut EP, The Single Life, in 2022. Then she was pulled into the Chris Brown and Quavo feud when the former implied that she cheated on the Migos rapper with him. It's all been very messy, and focused on the personal rather than the professional. Saweetie needed a song to redirect the focus of the public to her music. Her new single, "NANi," should do the trick.

Saweetie previewed the song on March 30. She posted a video of her dancing by a swimming pool, and fans flooded the comment section claiming that she needed to drop it before the summer. She obliged, and it's very likely that "NANi" will be getting lots of spin over the next few months. The instrumental is incredibly catchy, with a bouncy drum pattern made for club settings. It feels like a bit of a throwback to the DJ Mustard-type beats that were dominating the charts in the early 2010s.

Saweetie Gives Fans A Throwback Club Hit

It would feel right at home next to "Show Me" by Kid Ink and say, "Loyal" by Chris Brown (DJ Mustard produced the former). Given that the producer just scored a number one single with Kendrick Lamar, it's not a bad sound to emulate. The lyrics aren't anything special, but the chorus has an earworm quality to it. "Ooh, got that nani, nani, nani," Saweetie raps. "How she walk through, swingin' that body, Yellin', Who gon' stop me? You ain't got the time to clock me." The song is fun, and it gets the job done.

What are your thoughts on this new song, "NANi" by Saweetie? Is it her best single yet? Is it going to get play this summer? Are you excited for her new album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Saweetie. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics

Plane, sprinter, glam to the club

Backdoor sections, shots, another club

Two shows, one night, what's that? A hundred plus?

Whole room full of bad b*tches, it's a lot of us

