Saweetie Teases New Song "Nani" And Fans Are Absolutely Loving It

Saweetie has been promoting the release of her major label debut, Pretty B*tch Music, since 2020, but fans have yet to get a proper release date or tracklist. The last official single from the album came out in 2022 (!), which is an eternity in hip-hop time. Fortunately, Saweetie is back in album mode, as evidenced by a snippet she posted on social media. The snippet is titled "Nani," and fans are loving it.

The snippet of "Nani," which runs just under thirty seconds, was posted on Saweetie's Instagram and Twitter accounts. It's accompanied by a video of the rapper dancing next to a swimming pool and lip-syncing the lyrics. It has all the makings of a summer smash, and the feedback has been strong. The consensus among Twitter users is that Saweetie has a hit on her hands, and has returned to form after the controversial single "Richtivities."

Fans Are Loving Saweetie's Snippet

The artist's skyrocketing career hit some turbulence as her 2022 EP The Single Life sold a surprisingly low number of copies. The rapper has put out less material since, but nearly all of the responses to the new snippet are ecstatic and encouraging. "Eats," wrote one Twitter user. "Soft pretty girl upbeat music is just what the it girls needed." Another praised Saweetie's catchy flow, and called the snippet "pop star ish."

What are your thoughts on the "Nani" snippet by Saweetie so far? Is this going to be a summer smash or will it get lost in the shuffle? Is Saweetie back? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Saweetie and her upcoming album. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and sports.

