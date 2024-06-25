Saweetie Claps Back At Haters For Sharing "Negative Propaganda" Following Festival Incident

BYAlexander Cole459 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Spotify And Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" Premiere Celebration
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Saweetie attends the Spotify and Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" premiere celebration at Ysabel on March 23, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
Saweetie wants to keep things factual.

Saweetie is someone who has had her fair share of run-ins with fans online. Overall, there are many people on Twitter and Instagram who can be especially cruel. Some fans truly believe they won't be found out for the hate that they spew. However, the "Icy Girl" has certainly seen these comments, and she makes sure to get a few words in. It's always refreshing to see her clap back on the timeline, and that is exactly what she was doing on Monday.

For those who may have missed it, Saweetie was performing at the Vegandale Festival in Chicago over the weekend. During her set, the artist spotted some people fighting and when she questioned what was going on, the crowd ran away. This led to a stampede of sorts where fans could have gotten injured. On social media, there were some who blamed Saweetie for all of this. Moreover, some accounts tried to make it look like fans ran because they didn't want to hear her set.

Read More: Saweetie Claps Back At A Fan Who Dissed Her Four Years Ago

Saweetie Responds

Above, you can see that Saweetie replied to the account MyMixtapez. "This was a serious matter but yall are too obsessed with creating this negative propaganda toward me," Saweetie wrote. In the last year or so, there has certainly been negative sentiment around the artist and her music. Although with her latest string of singles, she is changing minds. Her song "NANi" has proven to be anthemic, and there is lots of anticipation around her next track. Hopefully, she doesn't let the negativity ruin her momentum.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that any of this was Saweetie's fault? Do you believe that fans are way too fast to jump to these sorts of conclusions, for no reason? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Saweetie Essential Songs: Hits From "Icy Grl" To "Best Friend"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
BET Awards 2021 - ArrivalsMusicSaweetie Speaks Out After Twitter Mistakes Her For Ice Spice2.6K
Tristan Schukraft Celebrates A New Era At The Abbey Food &amp; Bar - ArrivalsMusicSaweetie Faces Chaos As Fight Breaks Out During Her Festival Set1.7K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicSaweetie Flexes Her Incredibly Long Nails At 49ers Game1.8K
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicSaweetie Reveals Warner Wouldn't Clear Single She Teased, Defends Making "Retail" Music2.3K