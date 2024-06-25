Saweetie Claps Back At Haters For Sharing "Negative Propaganda" Following Festival Incident

Saweetie wants to keep things factual.

Saweetie is someone who has had her fair share of run-ins with fans online. Overall, there are many people on Twitter and Instagram who can be especially cruel. Some fans truly believe they won't be found out for the hate that they spew. However, the "Icy Girl" has certainly seen these comments, and she makes sure to get a few words in. It's always refreshing to see her clap back on the timeline, and that is exactly what she was doing on Monday.

For those who may have missed it, Saweetie was performing at the Vegandale Festival in Chicago over the weekend. During her set, the artist spotted some people fighting and when she questioned what was going on, the crowd ran away. This led to a stampede of sorts where fans could have gotten injured. On social media, there were some who blamed Saweetie for all of this. Moreover, some accounts tried to make it look like fans ran because they didn't want to hear her set.

Saweetie Responds

Above, you can see that Saweetie replied to the account MyMixtapez. "This was a serious matter but yall are too obsessed with creating this negative propaganda toward me," Saweetie wrote. In the last year or so, there has certainly been negative sentiment around the artist and her music. Although with her latest string of singles, she is changing minds. Her song "NANi" has proven to be anthemic, and there is lots of anticipation around her next track. Hopefully, she doesn't let the negativity ruin her momentum.