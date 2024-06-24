Saweetie Faces Chaos As Fight Breaks Out During Her Festival Set

BYGabriel Bras Nevares646 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tristan Schukraft Celebrates A New Era At The Abbey Food &amp; Bar - Arrivals
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Saweetie attends Tristan Schukraft's celebration of a new era at The Abbey Food &amp; Bar on June 20, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Saweetie tried to address the situation quickly and check in with the rest of the crowd, but things escalated too hastily.

Saweetie may be hot off the presses of her new single "NANi," but the fiery track isn't enough to distract some rowdy fans at her shows. Moreover, she recently performed at the Vegandale festival, and footage emerged of the crowd storming away from the stage after a fight broke out. In fact, you can hear the Icy Girl provide her best efforts to calm folks down and check in with the rest to make sure that they're safe, but it seems like things escalated far too quickly for her to mitigate the situation. It's unclear whether her set continued or if this resulted in an early cut.

Furthermore, this is far from the toughest circumstances that Saweetie's had to face in her career, as she recently spoke on her difficult come-up before the fame. Fortunately, it seems like this has been a pretty fruitful year so far in this career, with fresh new singles and a whole lot of social media hype. At press time, she still hasn't responded to this Vegandale incident, but we also don't know how clear she or her team is on the matter to be able to respond. After all, there are probably a lot of important items on the docket.

Read More: Saweetie Claps Back At A Fan Who Dissed Her Four Years Ago

Saweetie Set At Vegandale Disperses Due To Crowd Fight

But not all of Saweetie's headlines this year have been in-house, as she found herself in the middle of one of 2024's numerous rap beefs. For those unaware, Quavo and Chris Brown battled earlier this year, including claims that she cheated on the former Migo with Breezy while they were still together. The Los Angeles native seemed to dismiss most of this, although she hit Quay with some shade amid his efforts to reach out again. It all seems pretty complicated, but she's not breaking a sweat over it.

Meanwhile, Saweetie's most recent interview held more interesting insights into her mentality, trajectory, and next moves. Hopefully future performances don't fall victim to combative folks in the crowd again, but it's obviously hard to arrange for this. After all, she and her team are just one part of the multi-faceted organism that is live music. But props are in order for trying to keep things civil and fun.

Read More: YG Called Out For Creeping On Teyana Taylor Despite Being With Saweetie

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Gold House Hosts 2024 Gold GalaMusicSaweetie Claps Back At A Fan Who Dissed Her Four Years Ago1428
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 14 Women's - UCLA at USCMusicSaweetie Dazzles Fans With A Preview Of Her New Freestyle1.8K
Geojam Jungle Presented By ElevateMusicSaweetie Continues Teasing New Song Amid Quavo And Chris Brown Beef1161
BET Awards 2021 - ArrivalsMusicSaweetie Speaks Out After Twitter Mistakes Her For Ice Spice2.6K