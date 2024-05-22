Saweetie Claps Back At A Fan Who Dissed Her Four Years Ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Saweetie attends Gold House Hosts 2024 Inaugural Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/FilmMagic)

She wasn't going to let them get away without a response.

Sometimes artists just refuse to let their critics off the hook. Music history is full of stories of extreme pettiness whether it's directed at music critics, judgmental fans, or just flat out haters. Saweetie is no different as she's not one to let anything slip by her. That was the case recently when she responded to a fan who made a tweet about her being a one hit wonder. The most notable part, the original tweet came from all the way back in 2020. On the back of her breakthrough hit "My Type" a fan claimed that they could tell she wasn't going anywhere commercially.

Saweetie very well could have let her success speak for itself. Just after the original tweet was made she dropped her viral hit "Tap In." Then the next year she would go on to team up with Doja Cat to drop the even more popular song "Best Friend." Clearly, she was keeping receipts though. She shared a screenshot of the nearly 4-year-old tweet in a post earlier this week. Her levels of pettiness had fans cracking up in the comments. Check out her response to a fan a full four years later below.

Saweetie's Delayed Response

Last week, Saweetie released her new single "NANi. " Fans were excited to hear the full track after it was teased multiple times in the lead-up to its release. The song is off to a solid start racking up nearly 900k streams on Spotify alone in less than a week. Saweetie's fans have spent much of the year dissecting her relationship with rapper YG. The pair announced a break-up earlier this year, but slowly seemed to creep back together. Last month, the officially confirmed that they're once again an item.

What do you think of Saweetie waiting a full four years to respond to a hater's comment about her on Twitter? Are you surprised she held onto the receipts for that long? Let us know in the comment section below.

