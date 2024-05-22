Saweetie Reflects On Working At A Strip Club Before Her Rap Fame

Gold Gala 2024 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Saweetie attends Gold Gala 2024 at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Gold House)

She even revealed some surprising details about her employment.

Saweetie has been making waves recently for both her new music and her unwavering pettiness. The former came because she recently released a new single and has been gearing up for quite a while now to eventually release a debut album. The latter is because she recently took the opportunity to clap back at an old tweet from a fan claiming she'll be a one hit wonder. She waited a full four years after the tweet was originally made to share a quote tweet now that she's fully beaten the one-hit wonder claims.

Now in a new interview making the rounds online, she discusses her past before rapping. Plenty of rappers have harrowing stories about how they got by before breaking through with their music and Saweetie is no different. She's talked about her experiences with homelessness in the past and in the new interview she spoke on working at a strip club. She even revealed some details about where she worked and what name she used to go by. That led to a conversation about the desire she felt to keep her employment there a secret. Check out the conversation they had below.

Read More: G-Eazy Raps Over Saweetie's "Tap In" With "All I Wanna Do"

Saweetie On Her Time Working At A Strip Club

Last week, Saweetie dropped her new single "NANi. " The track arrived on the back of quite a bit of fan anticipation following multiple teases. The track is already off to a solid start racking up more than 1.1 million streams in just 5 days. Fans are hoping that the song is another step closer to her long-awaited debut album. She's been teasing the project for a while now and dropping music for well over 5 years. All without putting out a proper studio debut.

What do you think of Saweetie's story about working in a strip club before she became a famous rapper? Do you agree with her that she shouldn't have to feel the need to cover up the fact that she worked there? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Saweetie's Debut Album Will Have "Songs [That] Correlate With One Another," She Promises

[Via]

Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
