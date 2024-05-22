Saweetie Reflects On Working At A Strip Club Before Her Rap Fame

Saweetie has been making waves recently for both her new music and her unwavering pettiness. The former came because she recently released a new single and has been gearing up for quite a while now to eventually release a debut album. The latter is because she recently took the opportunity to clap back at an old tweet from a fan claiming she'll be a one hit wonder. She waited a full four years after the tweet was originally made to share a quote tweet now that she's fully beaten the one-hit wonder claims.

Now in a new interview making the rounds online, she discusses her past before rapping. Plenty of rappers have harrowing stories about how they got by before breaking through with their music and Saweetie is no different. She's talked about her experiences with homelessness in the past and in the new interview she spoke on working at a strip club. She even revealed some details about where she worked and what name she used to go by. That led to a conversation about the desire she felt to keep her employment there a secret. Check out the conversation they had below.

Saweetie On Her Time Working At A Strip Club

Last week, Saweetie dropped her new single "NANi. " The track arrived on the back of quite a bit of fan anticipation following multiple teases. The track is already off to a solid start racking up more than 1.1 million streams in just 5 days. Fans are hoping that the song is another step closer to her long-awaited debut album. She's been teasing the project for a while now and dropping music for well over 5 years. All without putting out a proper studio debut.

What do you think of Saweetie's story about working in a strip club before she became a famous rapper? Do you agree with her that she shouldn't have to feel the need to cover up the fact that she worked there? Let us know in the comment section below.

