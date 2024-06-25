Saweetie Essential Songs: Hits From "Icy Grl" To "Best Friend"

Check out Saweetie's top tracks, showcasing her rise in hip-hop with bold anthems and empowering lyrics.

From the vibrant streets of the Bay Area to the top of the charts, Saweetie has become a force to be reckoned with. Known offstage as Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, her charismatic presence and undeniable sense of style carved out her unique space in a crowded industry. Her music is a fusion of confident anthems and women empowerment, making her a standout artist.

Since her debut, Saweetie has consistently delivered tracks that dominate the charts and become cultural staples. Her music often celebrates confidence and fun, making her a favorite among listeners. We'll explore five essential songs that capture the essence of Saweetie's artistry and highlight her journey from a rising star to a household name in hip-hop.

1. "Icy Grl" (2017)

"Icy Grl" is the track that put Saweetie on the map. Released in 2017, this debut single became an instant hit. Sampling Khia’s “My Neck, My Back,” Saweetie flips the narrative into an anthem of empowerment and self-confidence. Further, the song’s success is also about Saweetie’s unapologetic embrace of her ambitions and lifestyle. “Icy Grl” serves as an introduction to her persona—cool, ambitious, and self-assured. It laid the foundation for her brand, with the “icy” theme becoming a signature aspect of her image, symbolizing her love for bling and her cool, composed demeanor in the face of challenges. Saweetie's clever use of social media helped "Icy Grl" go viral. It also earned her a deal with Warner Records and set the stage for her subsequent hits. The song's impact is undeniable, marking the beginning of her journey to becoming a household name in hip-hop.

2. "My Type" (2019)

Saweetie’s 2019 hit "My Type" brought her into the mainstream spotlight with its unmistakable energy. Sampling Petey Pablo’s “Freek-a-Leek,” the track boasts a catchy hook that quickly became a fan favorite. Its bold, unapologetic celebration of knowing one's worth struck a chord with listeners, propelling the song up the charts. The track peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum, further cementing Saweetie’s place in the music industry.

Beyond its chart-topping success, "My Type" had a significant cultural impact. It became a summer anthem, dominating clubs, parties, and social media. Fans and influencers took to platforms like TikTok to create dance challenges and viral videos. This further spread the song’s influence even further. The playful yet assertive lyrics showcase Saweetie's talent for blending humor with empowerment. "My Type" exemplifies Saweetie’s ability to craft entertaining and empowering music, marking a pivotal moment in her career.

3. "Tap In" (2020)

With "Tap In," Saweetie tapped into the essence of her Bay Area roots. She delivered a track that is both a nod to her origins and a testament to her growing influence in hip-hop. Released in 2020, the song samples Too $hort’s classic “Blow the Whistle,” blending nostalgia with a fresh, modern twist. Further, "Tap In" quickly became a summer hit. It climbed the Billboard Hot 100 and earned platinum certification. Its production made it a favorite for radio play and social media challenges.

Moreover, the resonance of "Tap In" extended beyond its chart performance. The track’s message resonated with a wide audience, especially those familiar with the Bay Area’s unique sound. "Tap In" celebrates Saweetie's heritage and her ability to bring regional sounds to a global audience, further solidifying her status as a versatile and influential artist in the contemporary music scene.

"Best Friend," featuring Doja Cat, is a vibrant anthem celebrating friendship and women empowerment. Released in early 2021, this collaboration between two of hip-hop's rising stars quickly captured the public's imagination. The song’s beat, playful lyrics, and undeniable chemistry between Saweetie and Doja Cat made it an instant hit. This track also peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned multiple platinum certifications.

Additionally, the track's impact goes beyond its commercial success. "Best Friend" became a phenomenon, inspiring countless TikTok challenges, memes, and social media posts. Its message and a fun and carefree vibe echoed particularly with young women. Saweetie and Doja Cat’s dynamic performance in the music video, filled with luxury, humor, and camaraderie, further cemented the song's place as a feel-good hit of the year. "Best Friend" exemplifies Saweetie's ability to craft entertaining and meaningful songs, reinforcing her position as a key voice in contemporary hip-hop.

5. "Back To The Streets" (Feat. Jhené Aiko) (2020)

"Back to the Streets," featuring Jhené Aiko, showcases Saweetie's more introspective side. Released in late 2020, this track diverges from her typical high-energy anthems, offering a smooth and soulful vibe highlighting her versatility as an artist. The collaboration with Jhené Aiko, known for her ethereal voice and serene presence, adds depth and harmony to the song, making it a standout in Saweetie's discography.