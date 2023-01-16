nepo baby
- Pop CultureAries Spears And DJ Vlad Argue About Nepo BabiesAries Spears says nepo babies get to "skip the line."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTeyana Taylor Doesn't Agree With "Nepo Baby" LabelTeyana Taylor doesn't she think she's a nepo baby. By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureGigi Hadid Says She's "Not The Prettiest Person," Reflects On Being A "Nepo Baby"In her recent "Times of London" interview, the model dishes on everything from co-parenting with Zayn Malik to growing up in the spotlight.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIce Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. Takes Pride In Being A "Nepo Baby"The "Cocaine Bear" star said that he wears the distinction like a "badge of honor" on The Kelly Clarkson Show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChristian Combs On "Nepo Baby" Discourse: "Heavy Is The Head That Wears The Crown"King is just one of the celebrity offspring facing criticism for following in his father's footsteps.By Hayley Hynes