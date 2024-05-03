Willow Smith Reveals Why She Can't Be Labeled A Nepo Baby

Willow Smith spent most of her childhood in the public eye due to her celebrity parents, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. At a young age, she began accompanying her parents on the big screen. At only seven, she starred alongside her father in I Am Legend. She's since gone on to appear in various other films and kicked off her musical career at eight. Now, at age 23, she's managed to release multiple albums, take part in several high-profile collaborations, and more. According to her, however, she still has to deal with the shame that comes along with being labeled a "nepo baby" on the regular.

During a recent interview with Allure, Willow opened up about worrying that she's not good enough, and has only come this far due to her parents' fame. “I’m wrongly internalizing the negativity from the outside,” she explained. “Even if my parents weren’t who they were, I would still be a weirdo and a cr*zy thinker."

Willow Smith Says She'd Be A "Weirdo" With Or Without Her Famous Parents

She went on to describe how nowadays, she doesn't feel as though she has anything to prove, but the fear of being reduced to a nepo baby motivated her to work even harder early on in her career. Willow says that while she acknowledges her privilege, being a Black woman doesn't allow her any exemptions.

“Being Black in America, even with privilege, which I’m never going to deny that I have, you’re still Black,” she said. “I love being Black... People would look at me and [say], ‘Okay, well, her parents are this and this and that, but she still is like me. She still has brown skin.’ And we all know that that doesn’t exempt you from anything, and that’s a place of connection.” What do you think of Willow Smith's recent interview with Allure? What about her shutting down "nepo baby" labels? Do you agree with her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

