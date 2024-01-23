What Is Willow Smith's Best-Selling Song?

Willow Smith broke into the music scene at the young age of 10 in 2010. Since then, the singer has slowly but surely built an impressive career, growing more popular with each passing year. Now 23 years old, Smith has released five solo studio albums, and several viral sleeper hits. Her musical journey, marked by experimentation and artistic evolution, has been praised by fans and critics alike. Despite her niche sound, her music has connected to many, and that’s a testament to her undeniable talent. However, despite recent success with tracks like “Wait a Minute!,” and “Transparent Soul,” Willow is yet to spawn a hit as big as her debut.

The Birth Of A Rockstar

Before 2010, the world only knew Willow Smith as the daughter of power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. However, that was the year Willow began to carve out a name for herself, and create her own path in the entertainment industry. With unparalleled energy and a sound that defied her young age, Willow Smith announced herself to the world with her debut single, "Whip My Hair." While she will always be regarded as Will and Jada’s daughter, she is now also recognized as a stellar musician. Since then, the singer and songwriter has grown to become one of the coolest rockstars around.

“Whip My Hair”: An Infectious Anthem

Over a decade after it dropped, “Whip My Hair” remains a bop, and Willow’s most commercially successful song. Released on October 26, 2010, the song showcased her impressive vocal prowess and staggering level of confidence. Its catchy hook and empowering lyrics struck a chord with listeners, and quickly turned the singer into a young icon. The accompanying music video, featuring Willow whipping her hair to the rhythm, became an instant sensation.

Considering its massive commercial appeal, it was no surprise that “Whip My Hair” appeared on charts around the world. It almost broke into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Unfortunately, it missed the mark by one position, peaking at number 11. While Willow Smith has had a handful of songs appear on the Hot 100 since then, “Whip My Hair” remains her highest-charting song to date.

Likewise, the overall sales of “Whip My Hair” are yet to be topped by any other Willow Smith song. Over the years, a few tracks have come close, but so far, the singer’s debut single has retained the “best-selling” crown. In the US, it has sold over three million units, earning it a 3x Platinum certification from RIAA. No other song in Willow's catalog has achieved this feat in the US. The closest is “Wait a Minute!,” which is certified 2x Platinum. “Whip My Hair” is also certified Silver in the United Kingdom for 200,000 units sold, and Gold in Canada for 40,000 units. Finally, 70,000 units sold in Australia have earned it a Platinum certification there.

Another Willow Smith Is Creeping Up

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: Willow Smith performs onstage during The Willow & Erys Tour at Terminal 5 on November 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Interestingly, another Willow Smith song has “Whip My Hair” beat in terms of worldwide certifications. “Wait A Minute!” has bagged certifications in eight countries, while “Whip My Hair” only has certifications from four. However, the US sales of “Whip My Hair” significantly contribute to making its overall sales outweigh that of “WaitAa Minute!” In a few years, “Whip My Hair” may be dethroned by “Wait a Minute!” However, for now, in terms of overall units sold, it reigns supreme as the best-selling song by the singer.

An Enduring Statement Piece

Since 2010, Willow Smith has showcased the undeniable talent and fearless spirit of a young artist destined for greatness. The success of “Whip My Hair” not only marked her arrival on the music scene, but also set the stage for her subsequent artistic endeavors. It laid the foundation for an eclectic and boundary-pushing career that has continued to evolve over the years.

