Remy Ma Says Female Rap Unity Started With Her, But Fans Aren't Buying It

It's been a few years since Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj were battling over wax, so much so that they both have bigger fish to fry at the moment. However, the former believes that she was among the first to really introduce the concept of female rap unity with her 2017 set at the Hot 97 Summer Jam. During that, she invited multiple other female rappers to come out and perform Queen Latifah's classic hit "U.N.I.T.Y." However, many fans didn't really vibe with this statement, since the show was also heavily directed against Nicki herself. In addition, Queen did unity first, as Remy literally proved by paying homage during this performance.

"Catfight every time you turn around," Remy Ma's remarks began about starting female rap unity. "I feel like that's something that, when I first came home and I started recording again, that I really aspired to be a part of and to make happen. I kind of feel like it started when we did Summer Jam that year. It was me, Latifah, Lyte, Cardi, Young M.A., Kim, Monie Love, Yo-Yo. Everybody -– Rah Digga -– from all the different generations. The past, the present, and the future on the same stage.

"From there, I feel like that kind of opened up the doors," Remy Ma continued. "Not just for the artists themselves, but for people to see. I feel like people didn't know they could have this many people that they like at one time. I even see it now even with some of the fans, because it used to be that everyone had their own fanbase. But now you see the fanbases combining. You know, it's not just one or two anymore. That's kind of what we need because of what I've been saying for years, before I got locked up, before I went away. Yo, it's enough money."

