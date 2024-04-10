Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Father In Hit-&-Run Wants To Question Her For $150 Million Lawsuit

Charles Polevich, the 70-year-old man who killed Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, in a hit-and-run back in 2021, wants the rapper to appear in a deposition for an ongoing $150 million lawsuit. He claims Nicki has "knowledge and information that is material and necessary to the defense of the claims set forth in this action." Specifically, she can apparently attest to her father's allegedly abusive behavior. Nicki's mother, Carol, is suing the man, claiming his behavior caused her to lose "services, society, comfort, companionship and consortium."

Polevich, on the other hand, argues that Robert was "reckless, careless, and negligent in crossing the street." His attorney added: "My client empathizes with the family. The question of whether there was negligence and degrees of negligence will be determined by the court. The $150 million amount seems to be over the top."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio. Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

According to new documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the proposed deposition of Nicki will regard "questions wherein the issue of domestic abuse is discussed." The filing adds that "[Carol] acknowledges that statements related to the topic of domestic abuse were made by [Nicki] but [Carol] does not offer meaningful responses regarding the veracity of the statements made." In response, Carol's attorneys argue her daughter is not a part of the lawsuit and "to have her testify as to musical lyrics, which could be completely made up, false, and taken out of context, was a waste of time and borderline harassment for the family."

Polevich previously received a year behind bars for the incident. Carol was critical of the length of the sentence at the time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

