Nicki Minaj Won't Be Questioned By Man Who Killed Her Father Amid $150 Million Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj is in the clear.

Nicki Minaj will avoid questioning from Charles Polevich, the man who killed her father in a hit-and-run accident in 2021. While the rapper's mother, Carol Maraj, is suing him for $150 million, Polevich wanted to question Minaj about her childhood and the allegations of abuse against her dad. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a judge in New York denied the request.

“Defendant’s motion … to initiate a commission to the appropriate authority in the State of California so that the nonparty deposition of Ms. Minaj can take place, is denied with leave to renew within thirty (30) days of the date of this decision and order, with notice of entry, upon the submission of proof demonstrating the defendant’s efforts to obtain the cooperation of the nonparty residing out of state,” the judge ordered.

Nicki Minaj Performs On The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024, in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

The judge added: “In the event that the defendant is unable to furnish such proof to this Court, within thirty (30) days of the date of this decision and order, with notice of entry, the defendant shall be precluded from obtaining said discovery—to wit, the nonparty deposition of Ms. Minaj.” Maraj described the request as a form of "harassment" in other court documents and suggested Polevich only wanted to “drag the litigation on and depose a celebrity.”