Nicki Minaj recently spoke out about her father Robert Maraj's death for the first time. Maraj passed away in February after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Long Island. The Young Money emcee finally opened up about the loss in an open letter about what a painful loss his passing was. "Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life," she wrote.

She continued, "I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed." The South Jamaica, Queens rapper took time out on Sunday (May 16) to share warm words in honor of her father's birthday.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET

Just days after penning the open letter, Nicki is continuing to speak publically about the loss to honor Maraj on his birthday. "Happy Birthday Daddy. Miss u so much. So much. So so much. Rest In Peace. Oh my God," wrote the acclaimed rapper in the caption of the post. She added a photo of her smiling father in a "Legends Never Die" tee to deliver the message.

In February, shortly after the fatal accident, Nassau County Police revealed that Charles Polevich, 71, of Guam, had turned himself over to police. Polevich also has a home on Long Island and has no prior criminal record before the incident. He was ultimately charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence.

He faced arraignment in February in connection with the hit and run. Elsewhere for Nicki, she recently elaborated on her much-needed break from the music industry. "Very much needed that zen for important bonding time [with] my son, getting back fluid [with] writing & [something] else I don't want to discuss yet. If u know u know," she spoke of her time off.

It seems like she may be ready to step back into music now, however.

