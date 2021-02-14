robert maraj
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Father's Killer Pleads Guilty To 2 Charges, Will Face Jail TimeRobert Maraj was killed in February of 2021 after being struck in a hit-and-run.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Wishes Happy Birthday To Her Late Father: "Miss U So Much"She shared the sincere tribute on her Instagram page. By Madusa S.
- MusicNicki Minaj Pens Open Letter & Touches On Her Father's Tragic PassingIn an insightful open letter posted to her website, Nicki Minaj discusses her upcoming music, her family's wellbeing, and the passing of her father, Robert Maraj.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Mother Files $150 Million Lawsuit After Father’s Hit-And-Run Death64-year-old Robert Maraj was struck by a car and killed back in February.By hnhh
- Pop CultureDriver Who Fatally Struck Nicki Minaj's Father Turns Himself In: ReportThe man responsible for fatally hitting Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, with his car has reportedly turned himself in.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj's Father Killed In Hit-And-Run: ReportNicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, has died after a hit-and-run accident in New York. By Aron A.