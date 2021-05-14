Having just re-released her classic 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, Nicki Minaj has been one of the biggest talking points in the Hip-Hop community this week. In the lead up to dropping new music, the Queen rapper reportedly drove pink Crocs sales through the roof, and after going on Instagram Live on Thursday to tease the arrival of Beam Me Up Scotty on DSPs, she even caught dragged by controversial artist Azealia Banks.

Rather than clapping back at her fellow femcee, however, Nicki Minaj has capitalized on her moment by sharing an insightful and heartfelt open letter via her official website. According to Billboard, she tackles topics such as the joy of spending time with her baby son, her latest Netflix obsessions, and the devastating death of her father, Robert Maraj.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life," Nicki reveals. "I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed."

In addition to her father's passing, Nicki also reflects on Hip-Hop's recent loss of DMX, saying, "The passing of DMX hit me like a ton of bricks. Losing him felt like losing someone I grew up with. I adored him. Blessings to his family."

Elsewhere in the open letter, the Queen artist discusses what life has been like for her as a new mother. In addition to constantly binging Netflix offers like The Crown and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, she has been spending a bulk of her time with her son, who she is known to affectionately refer to as "Papa Bear."

"I’ve also been completely overwhelmed with joy & fulfillment in the world of Papa Bear," she writes. "Each day creates a new & fascinating, magical memory that I hide far away into a little cute compartment of my heart; vowing never to forget any of it....He’s so smart, funny, sweet, competitive... it’s kind of crazy how they have a full personality so early on. Yesterday I made him say mama. Even got it on video. Just... Wow."

Seeing that Nicki Minaj is still clearly mourning the loss of her father, fans will have to wait to see how this tragedy as well as her new experiences as a mother inform her upcoming music. In the meantime, stay tuned for the next chapter in the "Seeing Green" femcee's career.

[via]