DMX's posthumous album Exodus, originally finished prior to his passing on April 9th, is set to officially drop on May 28th. The late legend previously spoke about the project's guest appearances, confirming that Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Bono, Alicia Keys, Griselda, Usher, Pop Smoke, and more would be included.

Yesterday night, a private listening party hosted by Swizz Beatz and X's team shone a light on what's to come. According to several reports on social media, as well as one from HipHopNMore, a few interesting surprises were unearthed. For one, it would appear that the ten-track album features a collaboration between DMX, JAY-Z, and Nas, which would mark the first time the three emcees blessed the same track. They have, of course, worked together on a separate basis; DMX and JAY-Z blessed "Blackout," "It's Murda," and "Money, Cash, Hoes," while X and Nas have linked on "Life Is What You Make It" and "Grand Finale."

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

It's unclear if the track in question will be the long-awaited collaboration between X, Nas, and Hov originally previewed during Swizzy and Just Blaze's beat battle in 2017; if so, it would be a welcome addition to Exodus, though it should be noted that there is no mention of Jadakiss, who appeared on the track in its originally-previewed state. In addition to the surprising addition of JAY-Z and Nas, reports also indicate that Moneybagg Yo will make an appearance, while the Pop Smoke collaboration was ultimately cut for reasons unknown.

At this time, we have yet to receive any official confirmation on the Exodus tracklist, but based on these early reactions following the listening party, it's shaping up to be a promising release. Check out some of the first responses below, and sound off if you're excited to hear DMX's new album when it drops on May 28th.