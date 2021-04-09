It is with great sadness that we report the death of DMX, who passed away at the age of 50.

His death was confirmed in an official statement from DMX's family and the White Plains Hospital. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," reads the statement. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On April 2nd, DMX suffered an overdose that resulted in a heart attack. He was taken to the White Plains Hospital, and reports emerged indicating that the rapper was in a "vegetative state." Last night, his longtime friend Steve Rifkind confirmed that the rapper's health was failing, stating that DMX was on life support and that his family would be issuing a statement in the morning.

"Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," continues the statement. "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

Throughout this troubled week, the entire hip-hop community has stood up in his honor, sharing memories, prayers, and celebrations of his legacy. And what a legacy it was -- when he first arrived in 1998, DMX released two number one albums in the same year, It's Dark And Hell Is Hot and Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood, both widely hailed as classics to this day. Themes of spirituality were never far from his music, with prayers often incorporated into his work. Powerful songs like "Lord Give Me A Sign," "A Minute For Your Son," "Slippin," and "Ready To Meet Him" highlighted the depth of his relationship with God, and many fans have chosen to take solace in X's unwavering faith.

It is fair to say that there will never be another artist like DMX, a truly unique, bold, and innovative visionary. May he rest in peace.