DMX is one of the most legendary rappers to ever pick up a mic. Just last month, DMX tragically passed away at the age of 50 and since that time, numerous fans and fellow rappers have been issuing tributes to the late star. At the time of his death, X was in the midst of working on a brand new album that he was excited for people to listen to. Following his death, those closest to him got to work in an effort to preserve the integrity of the project.

Now, X's album will be released later this month on May 28th. The project is called Exodus and it will be entirely executive produced by the likes of Swizz Beatz, who spoke about the new project in a press release.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure," Swizz said. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

This is phenomenal news for all of the X fans out there and we have no doubt that Swizz Beatz took good care of this new album. Posthumous releases are always a sensitive topic, but with X, it's clear that those who were closest to him are involved.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images