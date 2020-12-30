Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their firstborn child into the world three months ago, and the Barbs are still waiting to find out the little one's name. The couple has been remarkably secretive as they raise their little boy, but today, Miss Onika decided to let her fans get a little bit of information, also sharing a new picture that was taken during her pregnancy, as she shared her son's nickname.

On the three-month anniversary of Nicki's son's birth, the rap icon wrote:

"Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear. Mommy & Daddy love you soooo much. You’re the best boy in the whole wide [world]."

Just like that, the world feels a little closer to Nicki and Kenny, finding out their nickname for their baby boy. Still, we don't have any information on his name, and we haven't seen any pictures of him either. Aside from a cute photo of his adorable little foot, Nicki is really locking down on any private information leaking.

For the quarter-mark of Baby Minaj's first year on this planet, his mother Nicki posted a picture of her very pregnant self standing next to an ice cream cone prop, which was tied with a blue ribbon to signal her son's gender. The photo was not initially shared as part of her maternity shots.

How long do you think it will take for Nicki and Kenneth to reveal their son's name?