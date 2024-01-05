Nicki Minaj Speaks On Last Conversation With Her Late Father, Robert Maraj

The Trinidadian MC recently spoke to Apple Music's Ebro Darden about how she and her dad were planning on meeting before tragedy struck.

Nicki Minaj recently spoke to Ebro Darden on Apple Music about her new album Pink Friday 2, hip-hop's current state, and a whole lot more. While she's very much enjoying herself these days and enjoying the success of her project, this sit-down also called for some reflection. For example, the Trinidadian MC eventually expressed some thoughts and remarks about her late father Robert Maraj, who tragically passed away following a hit-and-run in 2021. Specifically, she recalled their last conversation, which was just hours before his death. It's quite the emotive moment to witness, and one we hope will allow the 41-year-old to continue to heal and honor her dad.

"One day, I was rocking the baby in the rocking chair in his room," Nicki Minaj shared. "I do not normally even have the phone on me when I’m rocking him. Because at that time, I was mad strict… But anyway, that day, as I’m rocking him, the phone rings. I look down, I see it’s my father, I normally would not have picked up, I promise you. I would’ve said, ‘OK,’ because I don’t like to be on the phone with the baby there. But something said, 'Pick up the phone.'

Nicki Minaj Performing At The 2023 MTV VMAs

"I picked up," Nicki Minaj continued. "He was very happy. He was like, ‘Baby, I can come on Monday.’ Because he had been waiting to come to Cali to help me. And I kept saying, ‘Come on out.’ That was Friday. He said he wanted to come on Monday. And we were so happy. I was like, ‘Yes! We’re gonna get help.’

"And then we went to bed and sometime late while we were all asleep, the phone rang," she concluded. "It was my mother telling me that my father was in an accident and that she didn’t know what was gonna happen and she would call me back. And then everything started spinning, like literally.” For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, stick around on HNHH.
Rest In Peace Robert Maraj.

