Pusha T Says Diss Tracks Are "Dead" To Him

BY Zachary Horvath 277 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Pusha T performs on the Coachella stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 21, 2023. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Hearing this from Pusha T is a tad ironic considering he went after Kanye West and Travis Scott on "Let God Sort Em Out."

Pusha T is tired of diss tracks and rap beefs. That sentence might have you scratching your head, especially because of his fiery bars for his ex-G.O.O.D. Music costars. On Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha targeted the likes of Kanye West on "Ace Trumpets" and Travis Scott on "So Be It."

On the former, he raps, "Look at them, him and him, still waitin' on Yeezy / I hope you got your squeegees
At your interviews, I just kiki / Life's peachy, A$AP with RiRi..."

Then, on the latter he signs off by saying that Trav's ex, Kylie Jenner, didn't need his money or fame. "You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b*tch and your pride in front of me / Her Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat."

But even though this is recent history, King Push is done feeding into this part of rap culture.

In a recent interview he states how diss tracks are "dead" to him, per Kurrco. He starts off by saying that he's also content with only making music with his brother, Malice. "I’m somewhere right now where I don’t even want to make music with other people, nevertheless [have] anybody else in my music or be the focus of my music. What we’re doing right here [with Clipse] is, to me, so next level."

Read More: FBG Casino Arrest: Everything We Know About The Drug Bust

Are Pusha T & Clipse Nominated At 2026 Grammys?

Pusha T then continues, "I feel like the taste level is above everything else. Even being caught up in the world of it — I don’t like even the world of the people, of the back and forth — if I don’t see eye to eye with you, there’s probably things I don’t want to be there about, you know what I’m saying?"

He concludes, "It’s kind of dead to me. It’s the ransom of what a diss track used to bring: There was a clear winner. Somebody would really bow out and then that’s it — the last man standing. Now it’s just a whole bunch of noise. Even after we find winners, it’s still noise. And it’s like, man, then what’s it for?"

Folks in the comments believe his thoughts are a response to conversations about Drake and Kendrick Lamar. At this point, most rap listeners are kind of tired of the debates of who won and even the former's defamation lawsuit against UMG.

Even the label is on the same page.

But overall, it's certainly interesting given how Pusha is often referred to as "The Boogeyman."

It also makes sense why he's ready to just continue to cook up with Malice. Clipse is as hot as they've ever been this century thanks to their album. The Grammys are rewarding their efforts, giving them a total of five nominations.

They are up for Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.

Read More: Dax And The Viral Rise Of Co-Worker Music

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 1.6K
Pusha T Kanye West beef Original Content Pusha T & Kanye West Beef, Explained 1.6K
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans Music Bun B Reveals Whether He Thinks Travis Scott Will Respond To Pusha T's "So Be It" Diss 3.4K
Bob Levey/Getty Images Music Tekashi 6ix9ine Is "Surprised I Didn't Die Yet" 56.2K
Comments 0