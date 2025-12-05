Pusha T Says Diss Tracks Are "Dead" To Him

Pusha T is tired of diss tracks and rap beefs. That sentence might have you scratching your head, especially because of his fiery bars for his ex-G.O.O.D. Music costars. On Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha targeted the likes of Kanye West on "Ace Trumpets" and Travis Scott on "So Be It."

On the former, he raps, "Look at them, him and him, still waitin' on Yeezy / I hope you got your squeegees

At your interviews, I just kiki / Life's peachy, A$AP with RiRi..."

Then, on the latter he signs off by saying that Trav's ex, Kylie Jenner, didn't need his money or fame. "You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b*tch and your pride in front of me / Her Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat."

But even though this is recent history, King Push is done feeding into this part of rap culture.

In a recent interview he states how diss tracks are "dead" to him, per Kurrco. He starts off by saying that he's also content with only making music with his brother, Malice. "I’m somewhere right now where I don’t even want to make music with other people, nevertheless [have] anybody else in my music or be the focus of my music. What we’re doing right here [with Clipse] is, to me, so next level."

Are Pusha T & Clipse Nominated At 2026 Grammys?

Pusha T then continues, "I feel like the taste level is above everything else. Even being caught up in the world of it — I don’t like even the world of the people, of the back and forth — if I don’t see eye to eye with you, there’s probably things I don’t want to be there about, you know what I’m saying?"

He concludes, "It’s kind of dead to me. It’s the ransom of what a diss track used to bring: There was a clear winner. Somebody would really bow out and then that’s it — the last man standing. Now it’s just a whole bunch of noise. Even after we find winners, it’s still noise. And it’s like, man, then what’s it for?"

Folks in the comments believe his thoughts are a response to conversations about Drake and Kendrick Lamar. At this point, most rap listeners are kind of tired of the debates of who won and even the former's defamation lawsuit against UMG.

Even the label is on the same page.

But overall, it's certainly interesting given how Pusha is often referred to as "The Boogeyman."

It also makes sense why he's ready to just continue to cook up with Malice. Clipse is as hot as they've ever been this century thanks to their album. The Grammys are rewarding their efforts, giving them a total of five nominations.