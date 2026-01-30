Don Lemon Arrested In Los Angeles After Minnesota Church Protest

Don Lemon has been through controversy before, but his recent coverage of an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest in St. Paul, Minnesota at Cities Church got him in even hotter water. According to The New York Times, federal agents arrested him in Los Angeles on Friday (January 30) for allegedly violating federal law.

More specifically, federal authorities are accusing the former CNN anchor of impeding people's right to worship by covering the January 18 church protest. This followed the fatal shootings of two civilians by ICE and United States Border Patrol in the state.

Also, this follows Don Lemon's clashes with celebrities over this incident, specifically some back-and-forth shots with Nicki Minaj. She has been very critical of Don Lemon's actions amid her support for U.S. President Donald Trump and her comments against religious persecution of Christians.

In response to this arrest, Lemon's lawyer Abbe Lowell issued a statement framing it as a distraction from investigating Alex Pretti and Renee Good's killings. The statement condemned the Trump administration for their pursuit and called for the protection of First Amendment rights stipulating freedom of the press.

Why Was Don Lemon Arrested?

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Don Lemon on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When federal agents arrested the journalist, he was reportedly covering the Grammys in L.A. More specifically, he attended the 2026 Recording Academy Honors on Thursday evening (January 29).

For those unaware, Don Lemon's reported arrest stems from his coverage of an anti-ICE protest in St. Paul, Minnesota's Cities Church on January 18. He denied having any involvement with the protesting group, saying that he simply followed them while covering protests in the city. Don Lemon also defended his First Amendment rights by stating that he spoke with the pastor, church members, and protestors as "an act of journalism." He also said he was unaware that the group was going to that church. Federal authorities accused the journalist of violating federal law with this coverage by impeding on people's right to worship.

In addition, the federal government reportedly sought to charge eight people over these demonstrations, including Don Lemon. A magistrate judge only approved of charges for three individuals, which did not include Lemon. A federal appeals court denied the Justice Department's petition for the issuing of more warrants, but it seems like this didn't stop this arrest. For those unaware, Cities Church's pastor David Easterwood is reportedly a Minneapolis ICE official, and he was not present at the protest meant to confront him.