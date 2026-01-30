Don Lemon Arrested In Los Angeles After Minnesota Church Protest

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Don Lemon Arrested Los Angeles After Minnesota Church Protest
Don Lemon, of CNN, (shown with Kerry Kennedy in 2018) will be talking about his new book "This Is The Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism" with MSNBC political analyst and host of The ReidOut, Joy-Ann Reid. Ripple Of Hope Awards. © Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was accused of violating a federal law during coverage of a church protest by impeding people's right to worship.

Don Lemon has been through controversy before, but his recent coverage of an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest in St. Paul, Minnesota at Cities Church got him in even hotter water. According to The New York Times, federal agents arrested him in Los Angeles on Friday (January 30) for allegedly violating federal law.

More specifically, federal authorities are accusing the former CNN anchor of impeding people's right to worship by covering the January 18 church protest. This followed the fatal shootings of two civilians by ICE and United States Border Patrol in the state.

Also, this follows Don Lemon's clashes with celebrities over this incident, specifically some back-and-forth shots with Nicki Minaj. She has been very critical of Don Lemon's actions amid her support for U.S. President Donald Trump and her comments against religious persecution of Christians.

In response to this arrest, Lemon's lawyer Abbe Lowell issued a statement framing it as a distraction from investigating Alex Pretti and Renee Good's killings. The statement condemned the Trump administration for their pursuit and called for the protection of First Amendment rights stipulating freedom of the press.

Read More: Has Hip Hop Outgrown The Grammys?

Why Was Don Lemon Arrested?
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Don Lemon on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When federal agents arrested the journalist, he was reportedly covering the Grammys in L.A. More specifically, he attended the 2026 Recording Academy Honors on Thursday evening (January 29).

For those unaware, Don Lemon's reported arrest stems from his coverage of an anti-ICE protest in St. Paul, Minnesota's Cities Church on January 18. He denied having any involvement with the protesting group, saying that he simply followed them while covering protests in the city. Don Lemon also defended his First Amendment rights by stating that he spoke with the pastor, church members, and protestors as "an act of journalism." He also said he was unaware that the group was going to that church. Federal authorities accused the journalist of violating federal law with this coverage by impeding on people's right to worship.

In addition, the federal government reportedly sought to charge eight people over these demonstrations, including Don Lemon. A magistrate judge only approved of charges for three individuals, which did not include Lemon. A federal appeals court denied the Justice Department's petition for the issuing of more warrants, but it seems like this didn't stop this arrest. For those unaware, Cities Church's pastor David Easterwood is reportedly a Minneapolis ICE official, and he was not present at the protest meant to confront him.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Politics Nicki Minaj Blasts Don Lemon In Homophobic Rant Over Church Protest
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet Politics Don Lemon Fires Back At Nicki Minaj's "Disgusting" Homophobic Rant
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Politics Donald Trump Backs Nicki Minaj In Her Feud With Don Lemon
15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute Pop Culture Don Lemon Channels Mariah Carey To Fire Back At Nicki Minaj
Comments 1