Don Lemon Claps Back At Kanye West Over Fiery Accusations About The Grammys

Don Lemon has responded to Kanye West accusing him of spreading the rumors that the Recording Academy kicked him and Bianca Censori out of the Grammy Awards. Taking to social media, the former CNN host shared a video of himself calling out West. He argued that he actually corrected the rumors once he heard it was false.

“First of all, Kanye, Ye — whatever your name is — I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it," he said in his post, as caught by The Wrap. "I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere. So first of all, get your s—t straight. And you, of all people, calling me a c—n [laughs]. That Make America Great Again hat must be too tight on your head.” Check out Lemon's full response below.

Don Lemon Responds To Kanye West

Lemon initially referenced the rumor in a post he made from the awards ceremony, saying that people were theorizing that the Academy kicked West out. “I’m hearing that Kanye wanted to do the red carpet, that he wasn’t invited. That’s what I’m hearing from the folks here at the Grammys. And then, uh, he left, maybe he was escorted out,” Lemon said in the clip. “That’s what folks are saying, but I’m not sure. I think maybe he just wanted to do the carpet, but he definitely is gone. I may be the only person who interviewed him, by the way.”

As for West's fiery post about Lemon, he shared a picture of him on Instagram while complaining about him in the caption. "This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies," he wrote. "3 decades of innovating music and they always K**NS like this." In other news, Kanye is currently working on his next studio album, Bully.