CeeLo Green And His Son Go Viral For Makeup-Heavy Look At The Grammys

Events like The Grammys are when celebrities want to make over-the-top statements and CeeLo Green and his son certainly did just that.

It was ET's first time meeting Layke and as a result, he was asked about the reasoning behind his name. Layke said that it "opens up an aura of mystery" and that it makes a person "just a little bit bigger than a human being." It's worth noting that he was born Kingston Callaway.

As we mentioned, his son, Layke, who was born by ex-wife Christina Johnson, was right by his side. However, he took his look to another level by opting for a full face of makeup that evokes rock band KISS. Perhaps he was anticipating the tribute to Ace Frehley, the band's lead who died last October.

However, the most attention-grabbing aspect of his ensemble by far was his matching, red-colored eye contacts and his gothic-style eye makeup. When first asked about the why of his look by ET, CeeLo joked about his piercing pupils. "What are you saying? Are you kidding? I was born this way."

