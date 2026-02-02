CeeLo Green And His Son Go Viral For Makeup-Heavy Look At The Grammys

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Recording artist Ceelo Green sings the national anthem before game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Events like The Grammys are when celebrities want to make over-the-top statements and CeeLo Green and his son certainly did just that.

CeeLo Green wasn't up for any Grammys last night at the 68th award show. But him and his 25-year-old son, Layke, still stirred up a lot of conversation online as they rocked hellish aesthetics on the red carpet. For the 50-year-old, he took a more casual approach with a cozy, bright red sweater with white and black accents.

However, the most attention-grabbing aspect of his ensemble by far was his matching, red-colored eye contacts and his gothic-style eye makeup. When first asked about the why of his look by ET, CeeLo joked about his piercing pupils. "What are you saying? Are you kidding? I was born this way."

But he actually answered the question seconds later adding, "Interesting, that's all. Just keeping it interesting."

As we mentioned, his son, Layke, who was born by ex-wife Christina Johnson, was right by his side. However, he took his look to another level by opting for a full face of makeup that evokes rock band KISS. Perhaps he was anticipating the tribute to Ace Frehley, the band's lead who died last October.

The rest of his appearance came complete with a red mesh top, furry red vest, black leather pants and spiked black gauntlets.

Read More: JID's Reaction To Kendrick Lamar's Grammy Win Goes Viral

Which Rappers Won At The 2026 Grammys?

It was ET's first time meeting Layke and as a result, he was asked about the reasoning behind his name. Layke said that it "opens up an aura of mystery" and that it makes a person "just a little bit bigger than a human being." It's worth noting that he was born Kingston Callaway.

But as you'll see in the clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk, CeeLo wrapped up the red carpet interview by showing love to Clipse.

They were nominated for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album. They would go on to win the first in that list for "Chains & Whips." Of course, that nabbed Kendrick one of his five Grammys and completed his sweep of every rap category. Moreover, it contributed to his record-breaking evening, surpassing Jay-Z's 25 golden gramophones by two, bringing his new total to 27. He's now the most awarded rapper in Grammy history.

Read More: Donald Trump Threatens Trevor Noah Over Jeffrey Epstein Jokes

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Syndication: DetroitFreePress Music JID's Reaction To Kendrick Lamar's Grammy Win Goes Viral
Christopher Polk/Getty Images Original Content A Brief History Of Lil Uzi Vert's Awkward Moments
Comments 0