CeeLo Green And His Son Go Viral For Makeup-Heavy Look At The Grammys

CeeLo Green wasn't up for any Grammys last night at the 68th award show. But him and his 25-year-old son, Layke, still stirred up a lot of conversation online as they rocked hellish aesthetics on the red carpet. For the 50-year-old, he took a more casual approach with a cozy, bright red sweater with white and black accents.
However, the most attention-grabbing aspect of his ensemble by far was his matching, red-colored eye contacts and his gothic-style eye makeup. When first asked about the why of his look by ET, CeeLo joked about his piercing pupils. "What are you saying? Are you kidding? I was born this way."
But he actually answered the question seconds later adding, "Interesting, that's all. Just keeping it interesting."
As we mentioned, his son, Layke, who was born by ex-wife Christina Johnson, was right by his side. However, he took his look to another level by opting for a full face of makeup that evokes rock band KISS. Perhaps he was anticipating the tribute to Ace Frehley, the band's lead who died last October.
The rest of his appearance came complete with a red mesh top, furry red vest, black leather pants and spiked black gauntlets.
Which Rappers Won At The 2026 Grammys?
It was ET's first time meeting Layke and as a result, he was asked about the reasoning behind his name. Layke said that it "opens up an aura of mystery" and that it makes a person "just a little bit bigger than a human being." It's worth noting that he was born Kingston Callaway.
But as you'll see in the clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk, CeeLo wrapped up the red carpet interview by showing love to Clipse.
They were nominated for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album. They would go on to win the first in that list for "Chains & Whips." Of course, that nabbed Kendrick one of his five Grammys and completed his sweep of every rap category. Moreover, it contributed to his record-breaking evening, surpassing Jay-Z's 25 golden gramophones by two, bringing his new total to 27. He's now the most awarded rapper in Grammy history.