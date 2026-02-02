Nicki Minaj Claims Chrissy Teigen Has A "Dik"

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Chrissy Teigen could be seen laughing at Trevor Noah's jokes about Nicki Minaj during the Grammys on Sunday.

Nicki Minaj went off on numerous celebrities on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night after Trevor Noah poked fun at her during the Grammy Awards. In one bizarre post, she claimed that Chrissy Teigen previously had a "dik." Sharing an image of the Chucky doll, she wrote: "Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a dik. Allegedly."

Fans in the replies complained about Minaj's recent antics. "You’r husband is a sex offender. Not allegedly," one user wrote, referencing Kenneth Petty's criminal history. Another added: "Wait, where’s your husband and the rest of the family when you’re tweeting this stuff. Like, are you alone in the bedroom or ya’ll are sitting together in the living room?"

Read More: Nicki Minaj Calls Lizzo "Fat" And Claims She's Got A "Weird" Case

Trevor Noah's Joke About Nicki Minaj

While hosting the Grammy Awards, Trevor Noah joked about Minaj's recent support of Donald Trump and the Republican Party while discussing the celebrities in attendance. “Nicki Minaj is not here,” he said. “She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues.” Teigen was sitting behind Noah and could be seen enjoying the joke on the television broadcast.

In response, Minaj brought up Noah's sexuality, writing: "Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly." She also called out Jay-Z, Lizzo, and more celebrities before concluding: "As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame. Watch."

Minaj isn't the only one to take issue with Noah's jokes during the ceremony. Donald Trump also threatened him with legal action in a post on Truth Social. He labeled Noah's jokes about Jeffrey Epstein "false and defamatory."

"That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland," Noah said. "Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Unleashes On Jay-Z After Getting Roasted At The Grammys

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere Music Nicki Minaj Calls Lizzo "Fat" And Claims She's Got A "Weird" Case
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Pop Culture Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Trevor Noah Over Jeffrey Epstein Jokes At The Grammys
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Music Nicki Minaj Goes On A Twitter Rampage After Trevor Noah's Grammy Roast
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0