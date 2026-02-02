Nicki Minaj Claims Chrissy Teigen Has A "Dik"

Nicki Minaj went off on numerous celebrities on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night after Trevor Noah poked fun at her during the Grammy Awards. In one bizarre post, she claimed that Chrissy Teigen previously had a "dik." Sharing an image of the Chucky doll, she wrote: "Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a dik. Allegedly."

Fans in the replies complained about Minaj's recent antics. "You’r husband is a sex offender. Not allegedly," one user wrote, referencing Kenneth Petty's criminal history. Another added: "Wait, where’s your husband and the rest of the family when you’re tweeting this stuff. Like, are you alone in the bedroom or ya’ll are sitting together in the living room?"

Trevor Noah's Joke About Nicki Minaj

While hosting the Grammy Awards, Trevor Noah joked about Minaj's recent support of Donald Trump and the Republican Party while discussing the celebrities in attendance. “Nicki Minaj is not here,” he said. “She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues.” Teigen was sitting behind Noah and could be seen enjoying the joke on the television broadcast.

In response, Minaj brought up Noah's sexuality, writing: "Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly." She also called out Jay-Z, Lizzo, and more celebrities before concluding: "As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame. Watch."

Minaj isn't the only one to take issue with Noah's jokes during the ceremony. Donald Trump also threatened him with legal action in a post on Truth Social. He labeled Noah's jokes about Jeffrey Epstein "false and defamatory."