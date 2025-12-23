A$AP Rocky is just as eager as his fans that Don't Be Dumb is just around the corner. The rollout is actually happening as we speak as pre-orders and pre-save links are available. However, the rapper is running into some issues in one area of the promotion. That would be his efforts to answer fans' questions on Reddit, a platform that can be as toxic as X (Twitter) if not even more so.

Specifically, per Kurrco, he's at war with subreddit moderators who control the popular r/hiphopheads forum. For some reason they are deleting any of the comments he leaves under users' posts. From what we know, they haven't been harmless.

Rocky obviously doesn't think so either as he gave the mods a piece of his mind a couple of times. This war started after the creative worked his way onto the hiphopheads account with his VINYLS 4 SALE DUMMIES forum.

However, the message he shared there was removed. The notice read, "Sorry, this post has been removed by the moderators of r/hiphopheads."

This puzzled Rocky prompting him to question the forum's rules. "Artists have to check in with the mods to push they music 4 the fans? Don’t Be Dumb."

However, this response was also deleted. That sent him off the rails completely.

A$AP Rocky Don't Be Dumb Details

"MODS STOP DELETING MY COMMENTS. MODS STOP DELETING AND HIDING MY COMMENTS. I’M HERE 4 THE FANS. DON’T BE DUMB."

We are sure this post from him was removed as well. For now, Rocky may need to find another social platform (Discord?) to continue this part of the rollout.

As we alluded to earlier, he did have some success in engaging with fans on Reddit. He replied to one fan who asked that he put a rumored Playboi Carti collab on Don't Be Dumb. He replied, "BET," suggesting that we may hear them reunite on January 16.

That's the release date we have been given as of last week. While it's hard to ignore all of the past delays, we should be listening to it that day. As for the tracklist, all we know is that there are 17 songs, with two essentially being B-sides.