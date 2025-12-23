A$AP Rocky Slams Reddit Moderators For Deleting His Comments Amid Album Hype

BY Zachary Horvath 361 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky has been trying to promote his album over on Reddit, which is admittedly a tall order to begin with.

A$AP Rocky is just as eager as his fans that Don't Be Dumb is just around the corner. The rollout is actually happening as we speak as pre-orders and pre-save links are available. However, the rapper is running into some issues in one area of the promotion. That would be his efforts to answer fans' questions on Reddit, a platform that can be as toxic as X (Twitter) if not even more so.

Specifically, per Kurrco, he's at war with subreddit moderators who control the popular r/hiphopheads forum. For some reason they are deleting any of the comments he leaves under users' posts. From what we know, they haven't been harmless.

Rocky obviously doesn't think so either as he gave the mods a piece of his mind a couple of times. This war started after the creative worked his way onto the hiphopheads account with his VINYLS 4 SALE DUMMIES forum.

However, the message he shared there was removed. The notice read, "Sorry, this post has been removed by the moderators of r/hiphopheads."

This puzzled Rocky prompting him to question the forum's rules. "Artists have to check in with the mods to push they music 4 the fans? Don’t Be Dumb."

However, this response was also deleted. That sent him off the rails completely.

Read More: HNHH Holidays: 15 Festive Films Starring Your Favorite Rappers & R&B Icons

A$AP Rocky Don't Be Dumb Details

"MODS STOP DELETING MY COMMENTS. MODS STOP DELETING AND HIDING MY COMMENTS. I’M HERE 4 THE FANS. DON’T BE DUMB."

We are sure this post from him was removed as well. For now, Rocky may need to find another social platform (Discord?) to continue this part of the rollout.

As we alluded to earlier, he did have some success in engaging with fans on Reddit. He replied to one fan who asked that he put a rumored Playboi Carti collab on Don't Be Dumb. He replied, "BET," suggesting that we may hear them reunite on January 16.

That's the release date we have been given as of last week. While it's hard to ignore all of the past delays, we should be listening to it that day. As for the tracklist, all we know is that there are 17 songs, with two essentially being B-sides.

Features (perhaps outside of Carti) are unknown. Although there are rumors of Rihanna making an appearance. Other inclusions could be folks like J. Cole, Jessica Pratt, and KayCyy who were all features on singles from Rocky in the last year.

Read More: Drake Laughs Off BenDaDonnn's Warning About Memphis

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music A$AP Rocky's Signed "Don't Be Dumb" Vinyls Are Reselling For A Huge Markup Online 750
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.1K
ASAP Rocky Playboi Carti Collab New Album Dont Be Dumb Hip Hop News Music ASAP Rocky Teases Playboi Carti Collab On New Album "Don't Be Dumb" 1018
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.8K
Comments 0