A$AP Rocky Album Snippet Has Fans Saying A Classic Is Coming

BY Zachary Horvath 330 Views
Nadia G And ASAP Rocky Invade The Whoolywood Shuffle
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: Rapper A$AP Rocky attends Nadia G And ASAP Rocky Invade The Whoolywood Shuffle at SiriusXM Studios on December 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
A$AP Rocky has teased quite a few snippets during this rollout, but this one really has the fans' ears perked up.

Life-long A$AP Rocky fans are feeling vindicated today thanks to a fire new snippet for Don't Be Dumb. Many have stopped investing any sort of energy into the rapper after all of the previous delays and fake release dates. But those who have held out hope believe that the artist is going to prove those doubters wrong.

They are pointing to a track he teased on his Instagram Story yesterday (Dec. 22) while showing the printing process for the physical copies of the album. Caught by OnThinIce, A$AP Rocky sings over a heavenly, almost drum-less instrumental that combines boom bap and jazz rap.

It sounds like it's going to be a transcendental song from start to finish and fans are puffing their chests out. "Classic incoming," one Twitter user types with conviction. "This album is gonna be so good," another echoes.

A third fan takes his fandom a little too far adding, "who else's top artist is rocky and never switched up and waited patiently for the album i can't believe the rollout has started im so damn excited i've g**ned to the album covers at least 5 times."

We aren't going to go that far, but with each new tease from Rocky we are getting more and more excited.

Who Is Going To Be Featured On Don't Be Dumb?

Others are also on the edge of their seats because they believe this is the coveted "WHISKEY I'M NOT RESISTING." It's a song that was seemingly concocted a couple of years ago and will supposedly feature Westside Gunn and Damon Albarn of Gorillaz.

Moreover, it allegedly features multi-faceted production from cloud rap legend and Rocky collaborator Clams Casino.

Based on the full version, which can be found on YouTube, it sounds somewhat similar to the snippet above. It could be slightly tweaked, but we will have to wait and see on January 16.

But speaking of WSG and Damon Albarn, they join a long list of rumored features for Don't Be Dumb. Others include Jessica Pratt, J. Cole, KayCyy, and even Playboi Carti. The latter was seemingly confirmed to be on it by Rocky himself after an engagement with a fan on Reddit.

