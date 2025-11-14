Young Thug Claims He Just “Put A Baby” In Mariah The Scientist

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have experienced their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship. A few weeks ago, the Atlanta rapper even claimed that the songstress broke up with him. Now, however, it looks like he's changed his tune in a big way. During a recent chat with TMZ, he said that he recently "put a baby" in her, indicating that they're still very much an item.

It's worth noting that Young Thug's did leave some room for interpretation with his breakup announcement. "I got a girl," he claimed at the time. "She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girl."

It's unconfirmed what could have led to the apparent rift, but of course, fans have some guesses. Back in September, for example, several of Young Thug's prison phone calls leaked. In one of them, he admitted to cheating on the "Burning Blue" performer before getting locked up.

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist

He promptly issued an apology on X, also asking social media users to stop pestering her about it. "My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," he wrote. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

Young Thug went on to express remorse again on his track "Miss My Dogs" in September, making his feelings for Mariah apparent. "Baby, I love you, I know you see this rain / I know you feel my pain / Look at these n****s bashin' me like Jesus 'cause I made it / Look at all this sh*t we been through, baby cryin' in Mercedes."

Mariah hasn't addressed the situation publicly, though she did post some of her own solemn song lyrics on her Instagram Story after the apology.