Young Thug Claims He Just “Put A Baby” In Mariah The Scientist

BY Caroline Fisher 714 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Baby Mariah The Scientist Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Rapper Young Thug performs During Young Thug Live From Fulton Courthouse on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug's latest confession seems to indicate that he and Mariah The Scientist are still an item despite their recent rift.

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have experienced their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship. A few weeks ago, the Atlanta rapper even claimed that the songstress broke up with him. Now, however, it looks like he's changed his tune in a big way. During a recent chat with TMZ, he said that he recently "put a baby" in her, indicating that they're still very much an item.

It's worth noting that Young Thug's did leave some room for interpretation with his breakup announcement. "I got a girl," he claimed at the time. "She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girl."

It's unconfirmed what could have led to the apparent rift, but of course, fans have some guesses. Back in September, for example, several of Young Thug's prison phone calls leaked. In one of them, he admitted to cheating on the "Burning Blue" performer before getting locked up.

Read More: Young Thug Meets With The Same Rabbi Kanye West Apologized To

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist

He promptly issued an apology on X, also asking social media users to stop pestering her about it. "My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," he wrote. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

Young Thug went on to express remorse again on his track "Miss My Dogs" in September, making his feelings for Mariah apparent. "Baby, I love you, I know you see this rain / I know you feel my pain / Look at these n****s bashin' me like Jesus 'cause I made it / Look at all this sh*t we been through, baby cryin' in Mercedes."

Mariah hasn't addressed the situation publicly, though she did post some of her own solemn song lyrics on her Instagram Story after the apology.

Read More: Lil Woody Calls Out Young Thug For Forgiving YFN Lucci But Not Gunna

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
ComplexCon 2025 Music Young Thug Trolled For Having His Tongue Out In Latest IG Post 3.7K
Tia Kemp Calls Out Mariah The Scientist Gossip News Gossip Tia Kemp Calls Out Mariah The Scientist For Telling Young Thug About Kodak Black DMs 3.6K
Young Thug Oral Hygiene Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Makes Horrifying Revelation About His Oral Hygiene 3.0K
Young Thug Trust Gay Men Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Admits He Doesn’t Trust Gay Men Who Aren’t Up Front About Sexuality 2.4K
Comments 0