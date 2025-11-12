Otha Boy - Song by Lil Baby

From now until an undetermined date, Lil Baby will be dropping a new song every single week on Wednesday. Last week, we got a dope new song in "Try To Love," although today, Baby decided to bring a bit more grit and energy with his release. The song in question is called "Otha Boy," and this promises to be a hit. Compared to previous releases, Baby sounds a lot more confident. He's more sure of himself. It almost feels like we are getting the Baby that wowed audiences back in 2020 and 2021. Of course, this is a great thing for fans, and it will be fascinating to see if he can keep the momentum going in future weeks.
Release Date: November 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Leak$
Quotable Lyrics from Otha Boy
Speak on me for screamin', bro, but why the fuck am I important?
You don't even know them n****s you with, you gettin' extorted
You know this shit deadly for a fact, you picked your poison, oh
Fuck it, let’s get to it, ain't no secret shit, I ain't cordial no more