Try To Love - Song by Lil Baby

BY Alexander Cole 300 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
the-leaks the-leaks
Lil Baby is set to drop a new song every Wednesday at noon, and today, he did just that with "Try To Love."

Lil Baby is looking to flood the market with music, and his fans are excited to hear what he's got in the vault. In fact, the artist has decided to drop a new song every single Wednesday. Today, Baby made sure to keep his promise, as he dropped off "Try To Love." This is a song that had been circulating online for a while, and it even came with a Lil Durk verse. However, this new version of the song is handled by Lil Baby, all by his himself. It is an emotional track, with an instrumental that is reminiscent of "Hurricane" off DONDA. As for the bars, Baby goes through everything he has been through, and how it has affected him.

Release Date: November 5

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: The Leak$

Quotable Lyrics from Try To Love

I ain't settlin' for nothing less, I know what I'm worth (I swear)
Who the fuck came up with that lie, sayin' words don't hurt?
I'm only bowin' down to the highest, ain't scared of nothin' on this earth
I'm from a life of sin, we gettin' in and still go to church

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.8K
News Yung Gravy Teams Up With Chief Keef And Y2K For "Tampa Bay Bustdown" 7.0K
News Pen To Paper 450
News Authentic 640
Comments 0