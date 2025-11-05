Try To Love - Song by Lil Baby

Lil Baby is looking to flood the market with music, and his fans are excited to hear what he's got in the vault. In fact, the artist has decided to drop a new song every single Wednesday. Today, Baby made sure to keep his promise, as he dropped off "Try To Love." This is a song that had been circulating online for a while, and it even came with a Lil Durk verse. However, this new version of the song is handled by Lil Baby, all by his himself. It is an emotional track, with an instrumental that is reminiscent of "Hurricane" off DONDA. As for the bars, Baby goes through everything he has been through, and how it has affected him.