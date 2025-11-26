Lil Baby Finally Confirms Release Date Of “The Leak$”

BY Cole Blake 394 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Tennessean
Lil Baby performs at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. © Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Baby has been sharing new singles for fans every Wednesday to promote his upcoming album, "The Leak$."

Lil Baby has shared the release date for his highly anticipated next projectThe Leak$, revealing on Instagram that he'll be dropping the full album in celebration of his 31st birthday. Sharing a picture of the cover artwork on Wednesday, he wrote in the caption: "I’m Dropping 'The Leaks' next week for my birthday 12/3 to celebrate with the fans who kept these leaks & snippets alive. Presave link in bio. And its still WHAM Wednesday…new song & video at 12PM ET."

In the comments section, fans expressed their excitement for the news, leaving behind fire emojis and more. Others, however, still expressed doubt that the release will come to fruition. "Man i'll believe it when i see it," one wrote. Another remarked: "Here we go again." Baby previously promised to drop the project back in August and then again in September. Both months came and went without the album.

Read More: Lil Baby Seemingly Disses Gunna On New Track "Otha Boy"

Lil Baby "WHAM Wednesday"

Lil Baby has been consistent with his "WHAM Wednesday" series. Every week, he's been sharing a new single in promotion of The Leak$. In recent weeks, these have included "Real Sh*t," “Try To Love,” and “Otha Boy." It's unclear what song he'll be sharing later today.

On "Otha Boy," Baby made headlines for seemingly dissing his former collaborator, Gunna. On the track, he raps: "Make a rapper take his clothes off, that boy a male stripper / Try to speak on me to throw it off, these n****s still snitchin' / This lil' button on the back will show a n***a how to switch up / Push up on 'em at the gym, I hope 'em n****s doin' they push-ups / For a fact, you n****s hoes, the city knows this ain't no diss song."

Despite working together several times over the years, in 2024, Baby confirmed that he and Gunna have "no relationship." He provided the update during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on his Out of Context series.

Read More: Lil Baby Reunites With HoodRich Pablo Juan After His Release From Prison

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Music Lil Baby Seemingly Disses Gunna On New Track "Otha Boy" 4.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.0K
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Music Lil Baby Allegedly Disses Gunna & Offset In Snippet From "The Leak$" 5.3K
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Music Lil Baby's "The Leaks" Album Will Feature Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, & More 8.4K
Comments 0