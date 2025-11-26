Lil Baby Finally Confirms Release Date Of “The Leak$”

Lil Baby has shared the release date for his highly anticipated next project, The Leak$, revealing on Instagram that he'll be dropping the full album in celebration of his 31st birthday. Sharing a picture of the cover artwork on Wednesday, he wrote in the caption: "I’m Dropping 'The Leaks' next week for my birthday 12/3 to celebrate with the fans who kept these leaks & snippets alive. Presave link in bio. And its still WHAM Wednesday…new song & video at 12PM ET."

In the comments section, fans expressed their excitement for the news, leaving behind fire emojis and more. Others, however, still expressed doubt that the release will come to fruition. "Man i'll believe it when i see it," one wrote. Another remarked: "Here we go again." Baby previously promised to drop the project back in August and then again in September. Both months came and went without the album.

Lil Baby "WHAM Wednesday"

Lil Baby has been consistent with his "WHAM Wednesday" series. Every week, he's been sharing a new single in promotion of The Leak$. In recent weeks, these have included "Real Sh*t," “Try To Love,” and “Otha Boy." It's unclear what song he'll be sharing later today.

On "Otha Boy," Baby made headlines for seemingly dissing his former collaborator, Gunna. On the track, he raps: "Make a rapper take his clothes off, that boy a male stripper / Try to speak on me to throw it off, these n****s still snitchin' / This lil' button on the back will show a n***a how to switch up / Push up on 'em at the gym, I hope 'em n****s doin' they push-ups / For a fact, you n****s hoes, the city knows this ain't no diss song."

Despite working together several times over the years, in 2024, Baby confirmed that he and Gunna have "no relationship." He provided the update during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on his Out of Context series.