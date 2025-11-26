Middle Of The Summer - Song By Lil Baby

Lil Baby has continued his "WHAM Wednesdays" series with another single ahead of the release of his upcoming album, The Leak$. This time around, he shared the song, "Middle of the Summer," along with a new music video. On the track, he reminisces on how far he's come in life, recalling his time as a "lost soul" who has since "put the hood on [his] shoulders." In previous weeks, Baby shared "Real Sh*t," “Try To Love,” and “Otha Boy."

In addition to sharing "Middle of the Summer," Lil Baby also confirmed that he'll finally be dropping The Leak$ on Wednesday, December 3rd. "I’m Dropping 'The Leaks' next week for my birthday 12/3 to celebrate with the fans who kept these leaks & snippets alive. Presave link in bio. And its still WHAM Wednesday…new song & video at 12PM ET," he captioned a picture of the cover artwork on Instagram.

Release Date: November 26, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap

Album: The Leak$

Quotable Lyrics from Middle of the Summer