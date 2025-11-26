Middle Of The Summer - Song By Lil Baby

Lil Baby has continued his "WHAM Wednesdays" series with another single ahead of the release of his upcoming album, The Leak$. This time around, he shared the song, "Middle of the Summer," along with a new music video. On the track, he reminisces on how far he's come in life, recalling his time as a "lost soul" who has since "put the hood on [his] shoulders." In previous weeks, Baby shared "Real Sh*t," “Try To Love,” and “Otha Boy."
In addition to sharing "Middle of the Summer," Lil Baby also confirmed that he'll finally be dropping The Leak$ on Wednesday, December 3rd. "I’m Dropping 'The Leaks' next week for my birthday 12/3 to celebrate with the fans who kept these leaks & snippets alive. Presave link in bio. And its still WHAM Wednesday…new song & video at 12PM ET," he captioned a picture of the cover artwork on Instagram.
Release Date: November 26, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: The Leak$
Quotable Lyrics from Middle of the Summer
Tryna say I was fallin', now take a look at they faces
Turnin' up on my ex, she tryna treat me like I'm basic
You can tell if she mine if she rock three Cartier bracelets
Everyday buildin' an empire, they tryna build cases