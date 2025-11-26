Middle Of The Summer - Song By Lil Baby

BY Cole Blake 201 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby The Leaks Lil Baby The Leaks
Lil Baby's "Middle Of The Summer" will be featured on his upcoming album, "The Leak$," which drops next week.

Lil Baby has continued his "WHAM Wednesdays" series with another single ahead of the release of his upcoming album, The Leak$. This time around, he shared the song, "Middle of the Summer," along with a new music video. On the track, he reminisces on how far he's come in life, recalling his time as a "lost soul" who has since "put the hood on [his] shoulders." In previous weeks, Baby shared "Real Sh*t," “Try To Love,” and “Otha Boy."

In addition to sharing "Middle of the Summer," Lil Baby also confirmed that he'll finally be dropping The Leak$ on Wednesday, December 3rd.  "I’m Dropping 'The Leaks' next week for my birthday 12/3 to celebrate with the fans who kept these leaks & snippets alive. Presave link in bio. And its still WHAM Wednesday…new song & video at 12PM ET," he captioned a picture of the cover artwork on Instagram.

Release Date: November 26, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap

Album: The Leak$

Quotable Lyrics from Middle of the Summer

Tryna say I was fallin', now take a look at they faces
Turnin' up on my ex, she tryna treat me like I'm basic
You can tell if she mine if she rock three Cartier bracelets
Everyday buildin' an empire, they tryna build cases

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Tennessean Music Lil Baby Finally Confirms Release Date Of “The Leak$” 394
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.0K
Lil Baby Real Shit Songs Real Sh*t - Song by Lil Baby 1.6K
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2" 3.8K
Comments 0