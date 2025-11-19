Real Sh*t - Song by Lil Baby

Today, Lil Baby dropped off yet another song and music video as part of his Wham Wednesdays series, "Real Sh*t."

Real Atlanta, I'm from a zone, right up the street from the dome Came up gettin' our hustle on, living legend off of strong Bro still sellin' bricks, can't knock his hustle, sh*t to each his own Lot of fake love, they only call you when they need a loan

Lil Baby 's Wham Wednesdays series continues, and so far, the Atlanta-born artist has kept his promise to drop off a new track every week. This time around, he's delivered "Real Sh*t" alongside a cinematic accompanying music video. This is a more serious, introspective cut, complete with lyrics about personal growth and overcoming adversity. It follows the release of “Try To Love” and “Otha Boy,” two other songs released this month as part of Wham Wednesdays. Reportedly, the series will run until the end of the year, meaning fans can expect at least six more tracks from Lil Baby in the coming weeks.

