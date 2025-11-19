Real Sh*t - Song by Lil Baby

Lil Baby's Wham Wednesdays series continues, and so far, the Atlanta-born artist has kept his promise to drop off a new track every week. This time around, he's delivered "Real Sh*t" alongside a cinematic accompanying music video. This is a more serious, introspective cut, complete with lyrics about personal growth and overcoming adversity. It follows the release of “Try To Love” and “Otha Boy,” two other songs released this month as part of Wham Wednesdays. Reportedly, the series will run until the end of the year, meaning fans can expect at least six more tracks from Lil Baby in the coming weeks.
Release Date: November 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: The Leak$
Quotable Lyrics from Real Sh*t
Real Atlanta, I'm from a zone, right up the street from the dome
Came up gettin' our hustle on, living legend off of strong
Bro still sellin' bricks, can't knock his hustle, sh*t to each his own
Lot of fake love, they only call you when they need a loan