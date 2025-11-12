Lil Baby Seemingly Disses Gunna On New Track "Otha Boy"

Lil Baby appears to have taken aim at Gunna on his new song, "Otha Boy," as the two have been at odds in recent years. Baby shared the song on Wednesday as a single for his upcoming album, THE LEAK$. On the track, Baby raps: "Make a rapper take his clothes off, that boy a male stripper / Try to speak on me to throw it off, these n****s still snitchin' / This lil' button on the back will show a n***a how to switch up / Push up on 'em at the gym, I hope 'em n****s doin' they push-ups / For a fact, you n****s hoes, the city knows this ain't no diss song."

As a clip of the music video has been circulating on social media, fans have been quick to assume the lyrics are about Gunna. "Just say Gunna's name bruh," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Oh yea he wanna diss Gunna…Gunna bout to go on a generational run."

Gunna has been making tons of headlines in recent years for working on his fitness. Speaking with XXL in 2024, he said of the process: "I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out... I got a trainer. I work out six days a week. I eat better. I eat clean. And that’s something I’m disciplining myself to do every day. It’s something that I’m liking, though. I feel better when I work out." Earlier this year, he also hosted a "Wunna Run 5k" marathon in New York City.

Are Lil Baby & Gunna Beefing?

While Lil Baby and Gunna have collaborated numerous times over the years, they appear to be at odds. In 2024, Baby revealed during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on his Out of Context interview series that the two have "no relationship."