Lil Baby Seemingly Disses Gunna On New Track "Otha Boy"

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat
Dec 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Lil Baby walks court-side during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Baby previously told Charlamagne tha God on his "Out of Context" interview series that he and Gunna have "no relationship."

Lil Baby appears to have taken aim at Gunna on his new song, "Otha Boy," as the two have been at odds in recent years. Baby shared the song on Wednesday as a single for his upcoming album, THE LEAK$. On the track, Baby raps: "Make a rapper take his clothes off, that boy a male stripper / Try to speak on me to throw it off, these n****s still snitchin' / This lil' button on the back will show a n***a how to switch up / Push up on 'em at the gym, I hope 'em n****s doin' they push-ups / For a fact, you n****s hoes, the city knows this ain't no diss song."

As a clip of the music video has been circulating on social media, fans have been quick to assume the lyrics are about Gunna. "Just say Gunna's name bruh," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Oh yea he wanna diss Gunna…Gunna bout to go on a generational run."

Gunna has been making tons of headlines in recent years for working on his fitness. Speaking with XXL in 2024, he said of the process: "I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out... I got a trainer. I work out six days a week. I eat better. I eat clean. And that’s something I’m disciplining myself to do every day. It’s something that I’m liking, though. I feel better when I work out." Earlier this year, he also hosted a "Wunna Run 5k" marathon in New York City.

Are Lil Baby & Gunna Beefing?

While Lil Baby and Gunna have collaborated numerous times over the years, they appear to be at odds. In 2024, Baby revealed during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on his Out of Context interview series that the two have "no relationship."

When Charlamagne brought up fans on social media suggesting that he “can’t make hits without Gunna," Baby wasn't fazed. “The internet will say anything,” he said at the time. “You know how many hits I got? So, that don’t even make sense.”

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
