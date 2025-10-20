Lil Baby Reunites With HoodRich Pablo Juan After His Release From Prison

Lil Baby was able to work with HoodRich Pablo Juan several times before the rapper's recent prison sentence.

Lil Baby reunited with his former collaborator, HoodRich Pablo Juan, in a video circulating on social media. The clip shows Baby giving HoodRich Pablo Juan a big hug and catching up with him in the studio. It comes after Pablo Juan got out of prison over the weekend following a five-year RICO stint tied to gang-related activity and drug trafficking in Georgia.

Lil Baby isn't the only person to celebrate Pablo Juan's release. Other videos have shown his friends and family sharing laughs with him in the wake of his release as well. When he shared a picture of himself on Instagram to confirm the news, fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. "The Sensei is back. I know you about to drop some fire," one user wrote. Another added: "Damm. Bro was in there since Covid Times. Pablo Juan." Others shared "Welcome Home" messages. As for Pablo Juan, he simply wrote in the caption: "Back."

HoodRich Pablo Juan accepted a 15-year sentence as part of a plea deal he took in December 2022, over two years after his initial arrest. He will serve the remaining ten years on probation.

Lil Baby & HoodRich Pablo Juan Collaborations

Lil Baby and HoodRich Pablo Juan have worked together several times over the years. They've teamed up for the songs "Racks On Des Diamonds," "Boss B*tch," and "Gamble," among others.

HoodRich Pablo Juan isn't the only rapper to make headlines for getting out of prison as of late. Young Thug recently dropped his first album since doing so, UY Scuti. While Thug was still behind bars in 2023, Pablo Juan voiced his support for the then-incarcerated rapper. "We do this sh*t for the hood, we from the hood, we still in the hood," he said at the time. "Y’all know what the f**k going on. Free Slime, man. Keep all the rats, free all the real n***as. Y’all know what the f**k going man, we never letting up."

