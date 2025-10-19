HoodRich Pablo Juan Reportedly Freed From Prison After RICO Sentence

HoodRich Pablo Juan is one of many rappers who joined Gucci Mane's 1017 Records label, although he sadly faced a huge roadblock in capitalizing on this opportunity. An October 2020 arrest on RICO charges alleging violent activity and drug trafficking landed him behind bars for the past five years, with the remaining ten years of his 15-year sentence falling under probation.

As such, fans expressed joy and support when social media reports came in: the Atlanta rapper is now, finally, a free man. A video caught by Kurrco on Twitter shows him greeting a friend after getting out of prison. This is very heartening for longtime fans who have been waiting for updates and new music ever since the 2021 Free Hood project. However, we will have to see if Pablo Juan gets right back to the booth or if he chooses to enjoy other parts of life first.

Elsewhere, regarding the circumstances of this plea deal and release, we don't have too many details. Still, it seems like everything moved according to schedule here, with no significant hiccups or issues at press time.

HoodRich Pablo Juan Released

During this time behind bars, HoodRich Pablo Juan supported other incarcerated MCs. For example, he sent a message to Young Thug from behind bars during his own prison time amid the YSL RICO trial.

"We do this sh*t for the hood, we from the hood, we still in the hood," the 36-year-old shared. "Y’all know what the f**k going on. Free Slime, man. Keep all the rats, free all the real n***as. Y’all know what the f**k going man, we never letting up."

We will see if Thugger ever reaches out to the Designer Dope Boyz artist in kind. Perhaps they could link up and collaborate soon, as there are a lot of controversies in Atlanta right now that have folks calling for unity. Or for the exact opposite, if they have an issue with Thug.

All that aside, we will see what HoodRich Pablo Juan makes of his circumstances. It's heartening to see second chances and freedom even with a long and difficult road behind them.