Superman - Song by Lil Baby & Young Thug

Lil Baby just dropped his new project "The Leaks," and it comes with a new feature from none other than Young Thug.

Lil Baby 's new album The Leaks is full of unreleased tracks that, for the most part, had snippets circulating online. This was all part of the artist's "WHAM WEDNESDAY" series. On December 3rd, we had the logical conclusion of the series as the full album was unveiled. Below, you can listen to the new track "Superman," which is a Young Thug collaboration. It's an interesting song to say the least. The instrumental can only be described as uplifting and hopeful. Meanwhile, Baby and Thugger split the song in half, and deliver some of their most unique flows in years.

