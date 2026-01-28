News
slap
Latest
Popular
Music
Maino Trolls DJ Akademiks For Getting Slapped By Lil Baby's Team
DJ Akademiks has been going off on Lil Baby after claiming that a member of his team slapped him last weekend.
By
Cole Blake
January 28, 2026