Rumors 2026 - Song by Maino

BY Caroline Fisher
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Rumors 2026 Maino Rumors 2026 Maino
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Maino addresses some of his most viral controversies and calls out his foes on his new track, "Rumors 2026."

Maino has been wrapped up in some serious drama lately, and now, he's decided to confront it on a new song. Yesterday (March 24), he unleashed his new track "Rumors 2026." In it, he raps about a few of the controversies he's gone viral for in the past few years. This includes getting into a fight at a funeral, shooting someone during an attempted robbery at a sneaker store, a debate about where he's actually from, and much more. He even takes aim at a couple of his most notable foes on the new single, such as Hassan Campbell.

Release Date: March 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from "Rumors 2026"

I'm a no good lil thief, wack rapper
The tough guy sh*t is a front, big actor
Living in a world where the truth barely matters
It's a few things I heard about me, more chatter

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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