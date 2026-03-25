Rumors 2026 - Song by Maino

Maino has been wrapped up in some serious drama lately, and now, he's decided to confront it on a new song. Yesterday (March 24), he unleashed his new track "Rumors 2026." In it, he raps about a few of the controversies he's gone viral for in the past few years. This includes getting into a fight at a funeral, shooting someone during an attempted robbery at a sneaker store, a debate about where he's actually from, and much more. He even takes aim at a couple of his most notable foes on the new single, such as Hassan Campbell.