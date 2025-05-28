After a week since his testimony, The Punisher, who participated in Diddy's freak offs, is offering up a public apology to Cassie. As caught by TMZ, the exotic dancer, whose real name is Sharay Hayes, went on CNN to express how terrible he feels. He does so at the end of his 10-minute interview with the network, and he reveals he has a lot of remorse for any pain he may have caused Cassie to suffer from as a result of the freak offs.

"I would apologize," The Punisher says to the interviewer who asked him what we he would like to say Cassie now knowing how she felt about them. "I had no idea, no indication of what she was going through. My involvement kind of furthered her suffering. So, me knowing that as a man being raised by a single mom and a grandma [and] partaking in a scenario where a woman is possibly being abused is tough to hear," he added.

"I would just apologize to her and tell her that I was really remorseful and regret if I contributed to a bad experience."

The experience that Cassie did allegedly have during these freak offs were incredibly rough and taxing in many ways. She alleges that Diddy threatened countless times, including with blackmail.

Read More: Two Suspects Arrested In LGP Qua Murder Case

Diddy Trial Day 11

She alleged that they consumed most of her time. Moreover, she allegedly suffered from sores and UTIs as a result of the constant demands she faced.

The Punisher testified that he performed for Diddy and Cassie at least 12 times. Additionally, he alleged that he rarely had interactions with them, and they were also wearing disguises.

Overall, it seems that The Punisher didn't have too much confidence in his testimony either. "I really thought my testimony – because there was nothing negative, nothing whatever – I really thought it was something that the defense would benefit from. I’m not a legal analyst or anything. But sometimes I said, well, maybe the prosecution just wants to question me and have everything in case the defense calls me. Because I really couldn’t understand how I was significant to their case. But there’s probably something there that I’m just unaware of," he was quoted.

Day 11 of the trial started earlier today with an LAPD officer testifying about the Kid Cudi break in attempt. And arson investigator also took the stand to discuss fingerprints tied to said incident in 2011. Diddy's team did try to argue for a mistrial, but that was quickly shot down.