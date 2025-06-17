However, if there is one thing that still unites Cardi B and Offset, it is their three children together. This includes their daughter Blossom, who was born back in September. She is about nine months old, and up until a few hours ago, had never been posted on social media.

Cardi opted to change that, as she posted some adorable family photos from a recent poolside afternoon. In the photos, we see Cardi, her two older children, and the nine-month old Blossom. Cardi B captioned the photo: "It is you Miss Blossom Belles."

Cardi B & Offset Divorce

Subsequently, the comments section was filled with fans and fellow artists reacting to the new images. Latto was particularly taken aback by Blossom's debut on IG, noting that she has Baby Fever all of a sudden.

Offset reposted some of the photos on his Instagram story, which proves that he is still showing support, even if from afar. This is an interesting development as just last month, Cardi accused Offset of not seeing his kids since March.

“[Offset] is allowed to see my kids,” Cardi said at the time. “It is not one day that he’s not allowed to see my kids. He stood up my kids three times.

“…I been trying to save your face…I said you can see my kids in my house. I want my daughter to feel the love of her dad. He hasn’t seen his kids since March.”

We hope that Cardi and Offset are able to work out these issues for the sake of everyone involved.