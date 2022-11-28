Doja Cat detailed her plans for a new album during an interview with Dazed published on Monday. Doja says she intends to put out several singles disconnected from her new project before dropping.

“I think what I’ve fallen into is controlled chaos,” she told the outlet, before explaining, “I’m crazy about putting different genres into the same album or even into the same song. There’s songs from a year and a half ago that I made and I’m like, ‘These need to come out.’ I have a project that’s going to be quite consistent, hopefully, which is coming up next and is the real album, the real project. But before that, I would like to put out some singles that don’t really connect to it in any way. They’re just fun things that I would like to put out.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Doja Cat poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

As for current inspirations, Doja cited Machine Girl, Deli Girls, Orbital, and Death Grips, as well as the Beastie Boys.

“Opus III is a huge inspo for me right now,” she said. “If you wanted a teaser into what I’ve been thinking about, that’s what I’ve been on a lot. And just to make it clear, Beastie Boys is a huge inspiration to me. Beastie Boys will hit you with hard, loud and crazy rap, but they’ll also hit you with real raw 90s punk, which I love, or smooth techno that feels sexy and sleek. And you’ll be like, ‘Where the f*ck did this come from?’”

Doja kept things vague when asked about a release date. Instead, she simply said that it is on its way.

“The album will come and it’ll be its own moment on Earth,” she said.

Doja previously cited “rave culture,” as a major influence during an interview back in September.

Check out Doja Cat’s cover for Dazed below.

