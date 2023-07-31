Future Scores 7 New Platinum Certifications

Future has as many impressive chart achievements as anybody. Earlier today he added to that list of achievements with a number of new platinum certifications for his songs. The biggest of the bunch is his song “I’m On One” which features Drake. The track landed on his most recent album “I Never Liked You.” It’s the second Drake collaboration from that album to go platinum following their smash hit “Wait For U” which also featured “Tems.” It’s the third song on the album to go platinum also following “Puffin On Zooties.” The album also received its 4th platinum certification as a part of this new batch with its opening track “712PM” also earning the honor.

Some other major collaborations in Future’s past are also now certified platinum. Future’s 2020 album High Off Life featured three new collaborations that were certified platinum. “Solitaires” with Travis Scott, “Trillionaire” with NBA Youngboy, and “Last Name” with Lil Durk all earned their platinum certifications. With this new batch, Future officially becomes the fifth most certified rapper of all time. His career sales totals among singles now tops 90 million, which puts the rapper in elite company.

Future Scores New Platinum Singles

Just last week, Future teamed up with fellow Atlanta rapper Quavo for a new single called “Turn Yo Clic Up.” The song became an instant hit, racking up nearly 8 million streams since its release. The song debuted at number 86 on the Hot 100 in its first tracking week. Future has also been a part of a number of new singles this year. He joined Toosii for a remix of his breakout hit “Favorite Song” which has been one of the biggest hit songs of 2023 so far.

Earlier this year Future teamed up with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver for a major hit “Private Landing.” The song has already cleared 100 million streams on Spotify and went on to peak at number 72 on the Hot 100. What do you think of Future earning 9 new platinum certifications and becoming the fifth most certified rapper of all time? Let us know in the comment section below.

