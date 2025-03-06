NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Condemned For Pole Dancing In Rap Video

Melissa Mercado has been an NYPD detective for seven years. It's her side hustle, however, that has fans shocked. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted Mercado as the love interest of a new Worldstar music video by an emcee named S-Quire. The video, titled "Doin' That," literally opens with the cop dancing atop a stripper pole. Viewers who put the pieces together were quick to condemn Melissa Mercado for her actions when she was off the clock. Many believed she was setting a bad example for the NYPD.

Mercado is not credited in "Doin' That," but it's obvious that she is the star. There are multiple close ups of her face and body as she dances throughout the video. It's not like she was going to get lost amidst a strip club crowd, either. The majority of the music video features only Melissa Mercado and S-Quire. The two even go to a corner of the club, and the former gives the latter a lap dance. S-Quire's lyrics echo the explicit tone of the video. "A*s thick. Just want to smash it quick," the rapper spits. "I like the way she’s doing that, the way she’s sliding up the pole."

Melissa Mercado Cop Controversy

The comments on Instagram and YouTube have exploded since Melissa Mercado's involvement was revealed. There are plenty of viewers who felt the detective should be ashamed of herself for dancing in such a raunchy manner. Former officers also criticized Mercado's actions. Retired NYPD Special Victims Division Chief Michael Osgood felt she crossed the line. "There’s a line of thinking that what you do off duty, you do off duty," he told New York Post. "But I think this conduct is unbecoming a police officer. I find it wrong morally if you’re a special victims detective."