Young Thug Claims He “Never Switched” On Rich Homie Quan In Throwback Post

BY Aron A.
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February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug (L) and Camila Cabello perform Havana during the 61st Annual GRAMMY
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug (L) and Camila Cabello perform Havana during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK
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Young Thug shows love to Rich Homie Quan.

The Rich Gang days were something to be cherished. Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug had the game on lock. Life was just a bit simpler back then. Unfortunately, the relationship between the “Lifestyle” collaborators seemingly soured just as their solo careers began to blossom. We saw Young Thug reach astronomical heights before his incarceration. During that time, Rich Homie Quan, in the midst of an impressive comeback, passed away.

However, it appears that Thug is looking back at their days together with fondness. His performance of their hit record at his Coachella set felt like an appropriate homage. Now, Thug has shared a post of himself and Rich Homie Quan in their younger days, writing, “Never switched on u brada always road with u what happened 😢😓.”

Thug has expressed his regrets about how things panned out between them. During a stream with Adin Ross, Thug explained how he wished they had patched things up before Rich Homie Quan died. "RIP the boy Quan, I wish we could have got there and made amends before he died,” he said. 

Rich Homie Quan expressed hope that he’d be able to connect with Young Thug days before his passing. When asked whether we would hear them on a song together, he said, “That I don't know.”

"Because we do have a lot of unreleased. We do have a lot of music that hasn't been released. But who knows what the future holds?” he said. “I'm willing to have a conversation, and it'll start from there."

Read More: "Joe Budden Podcast" Can't Believe Young Thug Is On Best Songwriters List

Young Thug Pays Homage To Rich Homie Quan

In 2025, Young Thug explained that the tension between the two was related to their solo careers and the Rich Gang project hindering their respective growth. ​​ "I think we just grew and became our own bosses and men," he said. "And then we just didn’t want to keep doing the Rich Gang albums. We were getting bigger, so it’s like, I wanted to do my own s**t. [...] I think he did. I was okay with it, because I feel like I love music, but I don’t care about songs." Check out Young Thug’s post above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Read More: Young Thug Teases Feature On Drake's "ICEMAN"

About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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