Young Thug Claims He “Never Switched” On Rich Homie Quan In Throwback Post

The Rich Gang days were something to be cherished. Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug had the game on lock. Life was just a bit simpler back then. Unfortunately, the relationship between the “Lifestyle” collaborators seemingly soured just as their solo careers began to blossom. We saw Young Thug reach astronomical heights before his incarceration. During that time, Rich Homie Quan, in the midst of an impressive comeback, passed away.

However, it appears that Thug is looking back at their days together with fondness. His performance of their hit record at his Coachella set felt like an appropriate homage. Now, Thug has shared a post of himself and Rich Homie Quan in their younger days, writing, “Never switched on u brada always road with u what happened 😢😓.”

Thug has expressed his regrets about how things panned out between them. During a stream with Adin Ross, Thug explained how he wished they had patched things up before Rich Homie Quan died. "RIP the boy Quan, I wish we could have got there and made amends before he died,” he said.

Rich Homie Quan expressed hope that he’d be able to connect with Young Thug days before his passing. When asked whether we would hear them on a song together, he said, “That I don't know.”

"Because we do have a lot of unreleased. We do have a lot of music that hasn't been released. But who knows what the future holds?” he said. “I'm willing to have a conversation, and it'll start from there."

Young Thug Pays Homage To Rich Homie Quan