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Olivia Chow
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Politics
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow Says Drake Is Making The City "Proud"
Later, the mayor shared a thank you note from the rapper where he called her "Crodi Colivia Chow."
By
Erika Marie
May 15, 2026