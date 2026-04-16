Mob United - Song by Allstar JR

Recently, NBA YoungBoy affiliate NBA Ben 10 was shot and injured. He survived the shooting, but the aftermath has led to an online feud involving the likes of J Prince Jr. and Allstar JR. Allstar JR continued to hint at his alleged involvement in the shooting. He has taunted J Prince Jr multiple times, and he has done the same to Ben 10. On Wednesday evening, Allstar JR kept things going with a new diss track called "Mob United." This song is mostly aimed at Prince Jr. and the Mob Ties empire. There are even some bars directed at the father, J Prince. Overall, it is a track that has one clear purpose, and there will certainly be quite a few people offended by it.
Release Date: April 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A