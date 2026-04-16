Mob United - Song by Allstar JR

Allstar JR has been beefing with J Prince Jr, Mob Ties, and the NBA crew. Now, he has a new diss track called "Mob United."

Recently, NBA YoungBoy affiliate NBA Ben 10 was shot and injured. He survived the shooting, but the aftermath has led to an online feud involving the likes of J Prince Jr. and Allstar JR. Allstar JR continued to hint at his alleged involvement in the shooting. He has taunted J Prince Jr multiple times, and he has done the same to Ben 10. On Wednesday evening, Allstar JR kept things going with a new diss track called "Mob United." This song is mostly aimed at Prince Jr. and the Mob Ties empire. There are even some bars directed at the father, J Prince. Overall, it is a track that has one clear purpose, and there will certainly be quite a few people offended by it.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!