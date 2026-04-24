Shawn Cotton Reacts To "Petty" AllStar JR's Arrest Over NBA Ben 10 Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Shawn Cotton Reacts Petty AllStar JR Arrest NBA Ben 10 Shooting
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Allstar Jr. during The "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Shawn Cotton spoke on AllStar JR taunting and trolling NBA Ben 10 after the Houston shooting, and on AllStar's alleged pettiness.

As the founder and CEO of Say Cheese TV, Shawn Cotton is always staying up to date on hip-hop's latest stories. These days, a lot of people are discussing the recent arrest of Michigan rapper AllStar JR over an alleged connection to the shooting of NBA Ben 10. Cotton took to his YouTube page to react to the situation and shed more light on AllStar's alleged pettiness, partially based on a Metro Detroit report.

He said the MC was on the run over this incident, during which Ben 10 and others allegedly pressed JR at a Houston restaurant and tried to take his jewelry. Then, Shawn spoke on AllStar JR's trolls towards NBA Ben 10 in the shooting's aftermath. He spoke on the debate over whether or not AllStar was doing too much with his taunts. Shawn expressed a "50/50" perspective defending his right to self-defense but also criticizing his brazen activity.

Shawn Cotton also spoke on JR being "petty," a "nutcase," and "everything he talks about" concerning his combativeness. He even referenced a personal rift at one point.

More significantly, Cotton pointed to what is really interesting to him about the case. This is the report that a gun fell during the Houston altercation, suggesting the gun AllStar allegedly shot may not have been his. As such, this could contribute to a self-defense narrative in Cotton's view. However, JR's previous felony conviction concerning this alleged firearm possession and discharge is the reported root of this arrest.

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Is NBA Ben 10 Paralyzed?

Then, Shawn Cotton addressed reports that NBA Ben 10 may be paralyzed from the shooting. This stems from federal officials' allegations about the case, and hasn't been explicitly confirmed at press time. Ben 10 has been updating fans on his recovery, and he hasn't confirmed this aspect.

We will see if more information emerges in court over this situation. For now, folks continue to scrutinize the available details in hopes of setting the record straight. But after AllStar JR's conflict with NBA Ben 10 online, this might grow more complex. In any case, AllStar will await his fate from behind a prison cell for now.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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