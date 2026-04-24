Shawn Cotton Reacts To "Petty" AllStar JR's Arrest Over NBA Ben 10 Shooting

As the founder and CEO of Say Cheese TV, Shawn Cotton is always staying up to date on hip-hop's latest stories. These days, a lot of people are discussing the recent arrest of Michigan rapper AllStar JR over an alleged connection to the shooting of NBA Ben 10. Cotton took to his YouTube page to react to the situation and shed more light on AllStar's alleged pettiness, partially based on a Metro Detroit report.

He said the MC was on the run over this incident, during which Ben 10 and others allegedly pressed JR at a Houston restaurant and tried to take his jewelry. Then, Shawn spoke on AllStar JR's trolls towards NBA Ben 10 in the shooting's aftermath. He spoke on the debate over whether or not AllStar was doing too much with his taunts. Shawn expressed a "50/50" perspective defending his right to self-defense but also criticizing his brazen activity.

Shawn Cotton also spoke on JR being "petty," a "nutcase," and "everything he talks about" concerning his combativeness. He even referenced a personal rift at one point.

More significantly, Cotton pointed to what is really interesting to him about the case. This is the report that a gun fell during the Houston altercation, suggesting the gun AllStar allegedly shot may not have been his. As such, this could contribute to a self-defense narrative in Cotton's view. However, JR's previous felony conviction concerning this alleged firearm possession and discharge is the reported root of this arrest.

Is NBA Ben 10 Paralyzed?

Then, Shawn Cotton addressed reports that NBA Ben 10 may be paralyzed from the shooting. This stems from federal officials' allegations about the case, and hasn't been explicitly confirmed at press time. Ben 10 has been updating fans on his recovery, and he hasn't confirmed this aspect.